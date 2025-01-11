LAVA has unveiled the latest addition to its ProWatch lineup, the LAVA ProWatch V1, marking a significant upgrade to its smartwatch series. Key highlights include a 1.85-inch AMOLED display protected with Gorilla Glass 3, IP68 dust and water-resistant design, Realtek 8773 chipset, Bluetooth 5.3, Assisted GPS, high accuracy PPG sensor, and more.

The LAVA ProWatch V1 stands out with its octagonal design and a 1.85-inch AMOLED display, boasting a sharp 390 x 450 resolution and an impressive 500 nits of brightness for vivid visuals, even in bright sunlight. It also features Corning Gorilla Glass 3, ensuring durability and protection from scratches.

The ProWatch V1 is powered by the Realtek 8773 chipset with a 2.5D GPU Animation Engine. It supports Bluetooth v5.3, an Assisted GPS for precise location tracking, and a VC9213 PPG sensor for accurate health monitoring, including heart rate, SpO2 levels, sleep patterns, and stress tracking.

Other features include over 110 sports modes, voice assistant support, built-in games, quick reply, and more. It packs a 270 mAh battery and comes in four colors – Peachy Hikari, Black Nebula, Bluish Ronin, and Mint Shinobi.

The price for the ProWatch V1 starts at ₹2,399 for regular variants, while Peachy Hikari is priced at ₹2,699 (Silicone + Rose Gold Metal Strap, tested in 24-hour salt spray conditions), and ₹2,799 for Black Nebula (Silicone + Black Metal Strap, tested in 48-hour salt spray conditions). The ProWatch V1 is available at retail outlets across the country with a 2-year warranty.

