Blinkit, the quick-commerce platform owned by Zomato, is stepping up its game with an exciting new offering – a 10-minute delivery of electronics such as laptops, monitors, and printers in select cities. This marks a significant expansion of its product range, catering to consumers seeking instant access to essential gadgets.

The announcement came from Blinkit’s CEO, Albinder Dhindsa, on X (formerly Twitter), where he shared,

“You can now get laptops, monitors, printers, and more delivered in 10 minutes! We’re expanding our electronics range to cover more use cases and have partnered with leading brands in this category.”

"You can now get laptops, monitors, printers and more delivered in 10 minutes! We're expanding our electronics range to cover more use cases and have partnered up with leading brands in this category.

• Monitors from Lenovo, Zebronics and MSI

— Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) January 9, 2025

Currently, Blinkit’s electronics inventory includes Laptops (HP), Monitors (Lenovo, Zebronics, MSI), and Printers (Canon, HP). This move aligns with Blinkit’s strategy of offering a wider range of products while maintaining its hallmark 10-minute delivery time.

The 10-minute delivery of laptops, monitors, and printers is currently available in Delhi NCR, Pune, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Lucknow. According to Dhindsa, most deliveries are handled by Blinkit’s large-order fleet, with plans to add more brands and products in the near future.

The addition of electronics follows Blinkit’s previous collaborations, which include Sony PS5 Slim deliveries, and a tie-up with Symphony Air Coolers for fast delivery in select cities. Earlier this month, the company also introduced a 10-minute ambulance service in Gurugram and opened its first retail store in Vellore, signaling its intent to diversify and scale operations across India.