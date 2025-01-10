OnePlus 13 which was recently launched, is now available for purchase in India starting today i.e. 10th January 2025 on OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, and leading retail stores, including OnePlus Experience Stores, Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, and Bajaj Electronics. The OnePlus 13 comes in three variants 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage priced at ₹69,999, 16 GB RAM + 512 GB storage priced at ₹76,999, and the top-model 24 GB RAM + 1 TB storage (Black Eclipse only) priced at ₹89,999.

OnePlus is offering a range of exciting launch benefits, including instant discounts of up to ₹5,000 for ICICI Bank credit cardholders, no-cost EMI options for up to 24 months, exchange offers of up to ₹18,000 value plus ₹7,000 exchange bonus, and additional perks like a 180-day free replacement plan, lifetime green line issue warranty, exclusive corporate discounts and assured buyback programs, and complimentary airport lounge access.

OnePlus 13 Price In India, Availability, & Offers

The OnePlus 13 brings top-tier features such as Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC with up to 24 GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1 TB UFS 4.0 storage, industry-first IP69 dust and water resistance rating, 2K+ LTPO AMOLED display with the world’s first DisplayMate A++ rating, Hasselblad-powered triple camera system (50 MP LYT-808 OIS + 50MP ultra-wide + macro + 50 MP periscope 3x), 6,000 mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC fast charging, 50W wireless charging, and more.

On the front side, it sports a 6.82-inch BOE X2 AMOLED display with 2K+ resolution (3,168 x 1,440 pixels), a 4,500 nits peak brightness, earning it the world’s first DisplayMate A++ rating, 1 – 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate, 2,160 Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, Dolby Vision, and Crystal Shield super ceramic glass protection.

Under the hood, the OnePlus 13 is powered by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite octa-core SoC paired with up to 24 GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1 TB UFS 4.0 storage, and an Adreno 830 GPU for high-end gaming It also features a 9,925 mm² dual cryo velocity VC heat dissipation system to ensure consistent performance during intensive tasks.

The OnePlus 13 features a slim design with Crystal Shield ceramic glass protection and an ultra-narrow micro-arc middle frame retaining the iconic Alert Slider. It comes with IP68 and IP69 ratings – dustproof and waterproof and is available in ‘Arctic Dawn’ with next-generation surface-based glass coating for a smooth finish, ‘Midnight Ocean’ with skin-friendly microfiber vegan leather material, and the ‘Black Eclipse’ debuting a sophisticated Black Rosewood grain glass process.

The OnePlus 13 features 5th-Gen Hasselblad-powered triple camera system which includes the 50 MP Sony LYT-808 main sensor with OIS and f/1.6 aperture, 50 MP Samsung JN1 ultra-wide lens with a 114° field of view and macro capability, and 50 MP Sony LYT-600 periscope telephoto lens featuring a multi-prism reflection structure, offering 3x optical zoom, 6x in-sensor zoom, and up to 120x digital zoom. For selfies, the phone packs a 32 MP Sony IMX615 front camera with 4K video recording support.

The OnePlus 13 is equipped with a 6,000 mAh dual-cell battery that supports 100W SuperVOOC fast charging via USB Type-C and 50W wireless charging, which delivers a full charge in just 36 minutes. It runs on OxygenOS 15, which is based on Android 15. The company claims to get four years of OS updates and six years of security updates. Other features include an in-display fingerprint scanner, AI features, Aqua Touch 2.0, Glove Mode, Alert Slider, Stereo Speakers, infrared sensor, 5.5G connectivity, and more.