realme 14x 5G launched in India at ₹13,999 combined with offers, featuring IP69 rated military-grade design, 6,000 mAh battery, 45W fast charging, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 50 MP AI primary camera, Rainwater Smart Touch, realme UI 5.0, and more. The realme 14x 5G is the company’s latest addition in the midrange segment and the only smartphone in its class to feature an IP69 rating – the highest level of dust and water resistance, in addition to military-grade shock resistance and SonicWave Water Ejection. The launch comes just ahead of the realme 14 Pro Series 5G powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC.

The key highlight of the smartphone is its durability with IP68 + IP69 certification, military-grade shock resistance (MIL-STD 810H), and SonicWave Water Ejection – the first smartphone in the segment. The IP69 rating was also seen on the high-end GT Series sibling – realme GT 7 Pro which launched last month with underwater photography and AI features. The smartphone has ArmorShell Protection, and has passed the stringent SGS test standards (Military-Grade Shock Resistance Test), and has obtained Military-Grade Shock Resistance certification, said the company.

The realme 14x 5G sports a 6.67-inch 120 Hz HD+ display with 625 nits peak brightness in a 7.94 mm slim design packing a large 6,000 mAh battery and IP68 + IP69 dust and water-resistant protection available in Crystal Black, Golden Glow, and Jewel Red color options. The phone flaunts a Diamond Design, inspired by the curve of oval cut diamonds and the colors of gems, interpreting the luxury and sturdiness of diamonds.

Under the hood, the realme 14x 5G is powered by the 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.4 GHz paired with ARM Mali-G57 MP2 (2-core) GPU, 128 GB eMMC 5.1 storage with 2 TB microSD card expansion, and up to 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM +10 GB virtual RAM making it the segment’s largest 18 GB dynamic RAM. It is equipped with a 6,000 mAh battery with fast 45W fast charging and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security.

On the camera’s front, the smartphone comes with a 50 MP f/1.8 main camera on the rear side with a secondary lens and an 8 MP f/2.0 selfie camera on the front. The realme 14x 5G runs on realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14, which includes AI features like Air Gestures, AI Smart Loo, and AI Flash Matting. realme India says the device will receive 2 generations of Android OS upgrades.

Commenting on the launch, a realme spokesperson said, “We are excited to introduce the realme 14x 5G, a testament to our dedication to providing exceptional value and exceeding conventional standards for rugged smartphones. With its industry-first IP69 rating under 15K, massive battery, and innovative features, the realme 14x 5G offers an unparalleled experience for users seeking a durable and reliable device. The Dimensity 6300 delivers powerful performance and seamless connectivity, enabling a variety of use cases on the realme 14x 5G for all productivity and entertainment needs. We are confident that this new addition to our portfolio will resonate with our young users, empowering them to explore their world without limits.”

realme 14x 5G Specifications & Features

Design & Display: 6.67-inch IPS display, HD+ resolution (720 x 1,604 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 625 nits peak brightness, IP68 + IP69 dust and water resistant rating, ArmorShell Protection, Military-Grade Shock Resistance (MIL-STD 810H certification), SonicWave Water Ejection, Diamond Design, 7.94 mm slim, 197 grams weight

The realme 14x 5G is priced at ₹14,999 for its 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant and ₹15,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant. The smartphone is available on Flipkart.com, realme.com/in, and offline stores as a part of the launch sale. It will go on open sale for everyone from 22nd December 2024. The launch offers include ₹1,000 off on all banks’ credit and debit cards and an extended one-year warranty on realme.com/in and offline stores.

realme 14x 5G Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹14,999 (6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹15,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage)

₹14,999 (6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹15,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage) Availability: 18th December 2024 on Flipkart.com, realme.com/in, and offline stores as a part of the launch sale till 22nd December 2024

18th December 2024 on Flipkart.com, realme.com/in, and offline stores as a part of the launch sale till 22nd December 2024 Offers: ₹1,000 off on all banks’ credit and debit cards and an extended one-year warranty on realme.com/in and offline stores

Get realme 14x 5G on realme.com/in