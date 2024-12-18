After realme India introduced the realme GT 7 Pro last month, the company has released its latest addition in the midrange segment – the realme 14x 5G which is the only smartphone in its segment to feature an IP69 rating, sharing the same feature as seen its high-end sibling realme GT 7 Pro. As we know, the IP69 means the highest level of dust and water resistance which the realme 14x 5G offers setting a new standard in the mid-range smartphone segment, in addition to military-grade shock resistance and SonicWave Water Ejection to enhance durability.

Aside from this, other key highlights include a 6,000 mAh battery, 45W fast charging, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 50 MP AI primary camera, Rainwater Smart Touch, realme UI 5.0, and more. The launch comes just ahead of the upcoming realme 14 Pro Series 5G powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC. Here’s more about the smartphone in our realme 14x 5G review.

realme 14x 5G Specifications & Features

Design & Display: 6.67-inch IPS display, HD+ resolution (720 x 1,604 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 625 nits peak brightness, IP68 + IP69 dust and water resistant rating, ArmorShell Protection, Military-Grade Shock Resistance (MIL-STD 810H certification), SonicWave Water Ejection, Diamond Design, 7.94 mm slim, 197 grams weight

6.67-inch IPS display, HD+ resolution (720 x 1,604 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 625 nits peak brightness, IP68 + IP69 dust and water resistant rating, ArmorShell Protection, Military-Grade Shock Resistance (MIL-STD 810H certification), SonicWave Water Ejection, Diamond Design, 7.94 mm slim, 197 grams weight Software & Updates: realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14, two Android OS upgrades

realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14, two Android OS upgrades CPU: 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.4 GHz

6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.4 GHz GPU: ARM Mali-G57 MP2 (2-core) Graphics

ARM Mali-G57 MP2 (2-core) Graphics Memory: 6 GB OR 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM, up to +10 GB virtual RAM (total 18 GB Dynamic RAM)

6 GB OR 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM, up to +10 GB virtual RAM (total 18 GB Dynamic RAM) Storage: 128 GB eMMC 5.1 storage, microSD card support up to 2 TB

128 GB eMMC 5.1 storage, microSD card support up to 2 TB Main Camera: Dual Cameras (50 MP AI f/1.8 main + secondary lens), LED flash

Dual Cameras (50 MP AI f/1.8 main + secondary lens), LED flash Selfie Camera: 8 MP f/2.0

8 MP f/2.0 Others: Side-mounted fingerprint scanner, AI features (Air Gestures, AI Smart Loo, AI Flash Matting), USB Type-C, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.3, GPS/GLONASS/Galileo/QZSS

Side-mounted fingerprint scanner, AI features (Air Gestures, AI Smart Loo, AI Flash Matting), USB Type-C, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.3, GPS/GLONASS/Galileo/QZSS Cellular: 5G network, dual SIM, VoLTE support

5G network, dual SIM, VoLTE support Battery & Charging: 6,000 mAh battery, 45W fast charging

6,000 mAh battery, 45W fast charging Colors: Crystal Black, Golden Glow, Jewel Red

Crystal Black, Golden Glow, Jewel Red Price: ₹14,999 (6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹15,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage)

₹14,999 (6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹15,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage) Availability: 18th December 2024 on Flipkart.com, realme.com/in, and offline stores as a part of the launch sale till 22nd December 2024

18th December 2024 on Flipkart.com, realme.com/in, and offline stores as a part of the launch sale till 22nd December 2024 Offers: ₹1,000 off on all banks’ credit and debit cards and an extended one-year warranty on realme.com/in and offline stores

₹1,000 off on all banks’ credit and debit cards and an extended one-year warranty on realme.com/in and offline stores Buy Link: realme.com/in | Flipkart.com

Predecessor: realme 12x 5G

Design, Display, & Build Quality

One of the most impressive aspects of the realme 14x 5G is its industry-leading IP69 certification, providing the highest level of dust and water resistance in its class. This level of protection, often reserved for premium smartphones, ensures the device can withstand tough environments. Adding to this is an IP68 certification and military-grade shock resistance verified by SGS standards.

Adding another layer of innovation, the phone incorporates SonicWave Water Ejection technology, allowing it to expel water efficiently – ideal for those unexpected splashes or heavy rain. This makes the realme 14x 5G a trailblazer in the segment, rivaling even high-end models in the premium segment.

The back design of the phone is inspired by the tough beauty of diamonds available in Crystal Black, Golden Glow, and Jewel Red color options. Its reflective back panel mimics the brilliance of crystals and gems, offering a striking aesthetic when viewed under sunlight.

The front side sports a 6.67-inch 120 Hz HD+ display with 625 nits peak brightness in a 7.94 mm slim design packing a larger 6,000 mAh battery in a small package. The display offers average brightness and uses an HD+ resolution, not the higher Full HD+ that we saw on the predecessor realme 12x 5G. Plus, no stereo speaker was found, which sounds a degrade from the previous model. However, the phone supports 200% Ultra Volume Mode to get louder volumes.

You will find the power button that doubles as a fingerprint scanner and volume controls on the right, while the left side offers a dual SIM tray. The bottom houses a USB Type-C port, loudspeakers (mono), and a microphone with another microphone at the top, but no a 3.5mm audio jack due to its slimmer design.

Software, User Interface, & Features

The realme 14x 5G comes pre-installed with Android 14, layered with the realme UI 5.0 interface with realme India promising to offer two Android OS upgrades. The realme UI 6.0 is already on its way to devices and we expect the realme 14x 5G to receive the new Android 15 based update soon. The security patch on the phone is dated 5th October 2024.

The realme UI 5.0 builds upon Android 14’s functionality, introducing a range of features that allow for significant personalization. From layouts and themes to app configurations, the interface adapts to user preferences seamlessly. It integrates AI features like Air Gestures, AI Smart Loo, and AI Flash Matting. The 120 Hz display refresh rate, combined with the optimized CPU and GPU, ensures smooth interactions.

The realme 14x 5G does come with a bunch of pre-installed apps, including Facebook, Amazon, Snapchat, Netflix, LinkedIn, Myntra, and ReelShort. Additional apps like Spotify, Instagram, and Agoda, and casual games such as Block Blast!, Tile Match, Connect Ball, and Bubble Pop! are also bundled in. It might be inconvenient for users who prefer a clean setup, so you have the option to remove most apps if you want to make it cleaner. During the initial device setup, users are also prompted to install additional apps, and folders like ‘Hot Apps’ and ‘Hot Games’ can download more third-party apps upon interaction.

Hardware, Performance, & Gaming

The realme 14x 5G comes with upgraded internals from its predecessor, it is powered by the 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.4 GHz paired with ARM Mali-G57 MP2 (2-core) GPU, 128 GB eMMC 5.1 storage with 2 TB microSD card expansion, and up to 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM +10 GB virtual RAM making it the segment’s largest 18 GB dynamic RAM.

The MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC offers a balanced mix of performance and efficiency. With a clock speed of up to 2.4 GHz, it combines 2x ARM Cortex-A76 performance cores (2.4 GHz) and 6x ARM Cortex-A55 efficiency cores (2.0 GHz), making it well-suited for multitasking and everyday operations.

For gaming, the ARM Mali-G57 MP2 (2-core) GPU ensures smooth visual rendering, allowing for decent gaming and media experiences. The only difference here slower eMMC 5.1 storage type used on the realme 14x 5G while the competition may offer the faster USF 2.2 storage type. The 6 GB RAM model offers up to 8 GB extended RAM making a total of 14 GB dynamic RAM.

Cameras

The realme 14x 5G builds upon its predecessor’s strengths with a similar 50 MP AI camera setup on the rear side with f/1.8 aperture and a slightly larger 1/2.88-inch sensor (vs. 1/2.76-inch on realme 12x 5G) while it houses an 8 MP selfie camera that caters to video calls and social media needs. The camera design remains sleek, with the rear module giving the appearance of three lenses. However, this is more of a design element, so don’t let it confuse you, it just focuses on single-camera functionality.

The 50 MP primary camera captures images with impressive detail and clarity, making it a decent choice for casual photographers in the midrange segment. While the absence of a wide-angle or macro lens may limit versatility, the quality of the primary sensor ensures that everyday photography needs are well met. The selfie camera performs well.

The camera interface offers modes like Night Mode, HDR, Portrait, Hi-Res, Pro Mode, Dual-View Video, Tilt-shift, Beauty, Panorama, and Text Scanner. Overall, the realme 14x 5G continues to impress in the camera department, delivering fairly good quality for its price range. Just that, you don’t get 1080p video recording at 60 fps, limiting to 30 fps only.

realme 14x 5G Camera Samples

Battery Runtime & Charging

The realme 14x 5G stands out in its segment with a massive 6,000 mAh battery, offering exceptional longevity while maintaining a sleek 7.94 mm slim profile. The battery offers much endurance with about 14 hours of gaming, more than 15 hours of YouTube streaming, 18 hours of Instagram, and beyond 45 hours of calling at 100% fully charged. It supports 45W fast charging capability, the same we saw on its predecessor realme 12x 5G – the first smartphone in this segment that brought 45W charging. The fast charging enables rapid power-ups so you can quickly charge the device without any hassle.

Verdict – realme 14x 5G Review

The realme 14x 5G sets a new standard in the mid-range smartphone segment by combining durability, performance, and features. One of the biggest highlights of the smartphone is its water-resistant design, the realme 14x 5G is a well-rounded offering, especially in design and durability with its IP69 rating, and military-grade protection. In addition to that, its large 6,000 mAh battery, smooth performance (Dimensity 6300), 45W fast charging, and perks from realme UI 5.0 make it a top contender in the mid-range segment. Other notable features are Rainwater Smart Touch, a decent 50 MP camera, and added AI features. If you’re looking for a reliable midrange smartphone with exceptional durability and impressive battery life, the realme 14x 5G is sure to exceed your expectations. The price starts from ₹13,999 combined with offers for the base model i.e. 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage.

Strength

Unmatched durability at this price (IP69 rating and military-grade protection)

SonicWave Water Ejection technology

Long-lasting battery life (6,000 mAh)

45W fast charging

Decent performance (Dimensity 6300)

120 Hz refresh rate

Rainwater Smart Touch

200% Ultra Volume Mode

AI Features

Weakness

1080p at 30 fps video recording

eMMC 5.1 type storage (not UFS)

IPS HD+ resolution display

Lacks stereo speakers

realme 14x 5G – Where To Buy

The realme 14x 5G is priced at ₹14,999 for its 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant and ₹15,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant. The smartphone is available on Flipkart.com, realme.com/in, and offline stores as a part of the launch sale, and will go on open sale for everyone from 22nd December 2024. The launch offers include ₹1,000 off on all banks’ credit and debit cards and an extended one-year warranty on realme.com/in and offline stores.

Price: ₹14,999 (6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹15,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage)

₹14,999 (6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹15,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage) Availability: 18th December 2024 on Flipkart.com, realme.com/in, and offline stores as a part of the launch sale till 22nd December 2024

18th December 2024 on Flipkart.com, realme.com/in, and offline stores as a part of the launch sale till 22nd December 2024 Offers: ₹1,000 off on all banks’ credit and debit cards and an extended one-year warranty on realme.com/in and offline stores

Get realme 14x 5G on realme.com/in