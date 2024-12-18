OnePlus has added to the excitement surrounding its upcoming launch event by confirming that the OnePlus 13R will debut alongside the OnePlus 13 Series on 7th January. The OnePlus 13R is set to deliver enhanced battery life with a 6,000 mAh battery, a significant upgrade from the 5,500 mAh in its predecessor.

The OnePlus 13R will be available in two stunning color options – Nebula Noir, and Astral Trail. OnePlus has focused on achieving a minimalist yet premium aesthetic for the OnePlus 13R. Key highlights include an 8 mm slim profile inspired by star trails with an elegant camera layout that follows the golden ratio, said the company.

The design also adds an aluminum frame paired with the newly developed Gorilla Glass 7i on both the front and back for enhanced durability. The OnePlus 13R will feature a triple camera setup, while specific details are yet to be confirmed, rumors suggest it could include a 50 MP telephoto lens

OnePlus has already announced the global and India launch of its upcoming OnePlus 13 Series on 7th January starting at 10:30 AM EST | 4:30 PM CET | 9:00 PM IST. The devices will be available for purchase on Amazon.in, OnePlus.in, and at offline retail outlets.

To mark its 11th anniversary, OnePlus has launched exciting campaigns for its fans –