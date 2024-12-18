The wait is almost over as OnePlus has officially announced the global and India launch of its upcoming OnePlus 13 series on 7th January starting at 10:30 AM EST | 4:30 PM CET | 9:00 PM IST. The devices will be available for purchase on Amazon.in, OnePlus.in, and at offline retail outlets. With exciting new features, cutting-edge technology, and a premium design, the OnePlus 13 lineup is poised to set a new benchmark in the flagship smartphone category.

OnePlus has revealed three striking color options for the OnePlus 13 Series – Midnight Ocean, Black Eclipse, and Arctic Dawn. Notably, the Midnight Ocean variant introduces microfiber vegan leather, offering a luxurious feel while providing exceptional scratch and scuff resistance. The OnePlus 13 Series will also feature IP68 + IP69 ratings for top-tier protection against dust and water.

Under the hood, the OnePlus 13 Series will be powered by the high-end 3nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC promising blazing-fast performance and efficiency. The devices will run on the new OxygenOS 15, which incorporates advanced AI-powered features like Intelligent Search, enabling users to search for files using natural prompts, and AI-enhanced photography tools for stunning images and videos.

In addition to the flagship models, the launch event may also unveil the OnePlus 13R, a more affordable yet powerful addition to the series. OnePlus has also announced the arrival of the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 in a new Sapphire Blue colorway, complementing the Midnight Ocean variant of the OnePlus 13.

To mark its 11th anniversary, OnePlus has launched exciting campaigns for its fans –