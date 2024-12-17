POCO India has launched its most affordable 5G smartphone – the POCO C75 5G in India under its budget-friendly POCO C Series alongside the POCO M7 Pro 5G. The POCO C75 5G is the only smartphone in the country to offer 5G connectivity at ₹7,999. As promised, the device is designed to bring 5G connectivity to the masses without breaking the bank. Other highlights and features include Qualcomm Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 SoC, the segment’s first 50 MP Sony camera, and a 5,160 mAh battery.

The POCO C75 5G is powered by 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 octa-core SoC, making it one of the first devices to utilize this new chipset. The Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 supports 5G connectivity, however, it is worth noting that the chipset supports only 5G SA (standalone) networks, with no support for NSA (non-Standalone) 5G.

The device is further paired with Adreno 611 GPU, 4 GB LPDDR4x RAM +4 GB virtual RAM (total 8 GB RAM), and 64 GB UFS 2.2 storage that expands up to 1 TB via microSD card. It also equips a slightly larger 5,160 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support (33W charger in the box).

Cameras include the segment’s first 50 MP f/1.8 Sony camera paired with a secondary lens, and a 5 MP f/2.2 selfie camera. It runs on HyperOS based on Android 14 with support for 2 years of Android OS updates and 4 years of Android security updates.

The POCO C75 5G sports a 6.88-inch HD+ display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of up to 600 nits. It comes with an IP52 dust and splash-resistant design and is available in three color options – Enchanted Green, Aqua Blue, and Silver Stardust.

Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C, FM Radio, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.3, and GPS + GLONASS. The specifications are identical to the Redmi A4 5G launched last month in India at ₹8,499.

POCO C75 5G Specifications & Features

Design & Display: 6.88-inch HD+ display, 120 Hz refresh rate, 600 nits peak brightness, IP52 dust and splash resistant design, 8.22 mm thickness, 212.35 grams weight

6.88-inch HD+ display, 120 Hz refresh rate, 600 nits peak brightness, IP52 dust and splash resistant design, 8.22 mm thickness, 212.35 grams weight Software & Updates: Xiaomi HyperOS, Android 14, 2 years OS upgrades, 4 years security updates

Xiaomi HyperOS, Android 14, 2 years OS upgrades, 4 years security updates CPU: 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.0 GHz

4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.0 GHz GPU: Adreno 611 Graphics

Adreno 611 Graphics Memory: 4 GB LPDDR4x RAM, +4 GB virtual RAM

4 GB LPDDR4x RAM, +4 GB virtual RAM Storage: 64 GB UFS 2.2 storage, microSD card support up to 1 TB

64 GB UFS 2.2 storage, microSD card support up to 1 TB Main Camera: Dual Cameras (50 MP f/1.8 Sony camera + secondary lens), LED flash

Dual Cameras (50 MP f/1.8 Sony camera + secondary lens), LED flash Selfie Camera: 5 MP f/2.2

5 MP f/2.2 Connectivity & Others: USB Type-C, 3.5 mm jack, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, FM Radio, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS + GLONASS

USB Type-C, 3.5 mm jack, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, FM Radio, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS + GLONASS Cellular: 5G network (SA), dual SIM support

5G network (SA), dual SIM support Battery & Charging: 5,160 mAh battery, 18W fast charging (33W charger in the box)

5,160 mAh battery, 18W fast charging (33W charger in the box) Colors: Enchanted Green, Aqua Blue, and Silver Stardust

The POCO C75 5G is available at an introductory price of ₹7,999 for its 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant as a part of a limited-time offer. This positions the smartphone as one of the most affordable 5G options in its segment. The smartphone will go on sale starting 19th December 2024 at 12 PM exclusively on Flipkart.

POCO C75 5G Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹7,999 (Introductory Price)

₹7,999 (Introductory Price) Availability: 19th December 2024 at 12 PM exclusively on Flipkart

19th December 2024 at 12 PM exclusively on Flipkart Offers: Available at ₹7,999 as a part of a limited-time offer

