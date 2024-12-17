Alongside its most affordable 5G smartphone – the POCO C75 5G, POCO India also launched the POCO M7 Pro 5G in the mid-range segment priced at ₹13,999 combined with offers. Key features and highlights include a 120 Hz gOLED display with 2,100 nits peak brightness, MediaTek Dimensity 7025-Ultra SoC, 50 MP Sony LYT-600 primary camera, 5,110 mAh battery with 45W fast charging, AI features, and more.

The POCO M7 Pro 5G sports a 6.67-inch gOLED display with Full HD+ resolution (1,080 x 2,400 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), and a peak brightness of 2,100 nits. Other display features include HDR10+ support, a 2,160 Hz instant touch sampling rate, 2,160 Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It flaunts a sleek 7.99mm slim design with IP62 dust and water-resistant protection and is available in Lunar Dust, Lavender Frost, and Olive Twilight color options.

Under the hood, the POCO M7 Pro 5G is powered by the 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7025-Ultra octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.5 GHz paired with PowerVR IMG BXM-8-256 GPU, up to 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM +8 GB virtual RAM, and up to 256 GB UFS 2.2 storage that expands via microSD card. It is equipped with a 5,110 mAh battery with fast 45W charging. The phone also has stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support and Hi-Res Audio certification for an immersive listening experience.

The POCO M7 Pro 5G runs on HyperOS based on Android 14, which includes AI features like AI Erase, AI Magic Sky, and AI Album. POCO says the device will receive 2 years of Android updates and 4 years of Android security patches. On the camera’s front, the smartphone comes with a 50 MP main camera, housing a Sony LYT-600 sensor with a large f/1.5 aperture (first in the segment) and support for OIS + EIS. The camera is aided by a 2 MP depth sensor and a 20 MP selfie camera on the front.

POCO M7 Pro 5G Specifications & Features

Design & Display: 6.67-inch gOLED display, Full HD+ resolution (1,080 x 2,400 pixels), 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), 120 Hz refresh rate, 2,100 nits peak brightness, HDR10+, 2,160 Hz instant touch sampling rate, 2,160 Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, in-display fingerprint scanner, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, IP64 dust and spash resistant design, 7.99mm slim, 190g grams weight

6.67-inch gOLED display, Full HD+ resolution (1,080 x 2,400 pixels), 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), 120 Hz refresh rate, 2,100 nits peak brightness, HDR10+, 2,160 Hz instant touch sampling rate, 2,160 Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, in-display fingerprint scanner, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, IP64 dust and spash resistant design, 7.99mm slim, 190g grams weight Software & Updates: Hyper OS based on Android 14, 2 + 4 years of updates

Hyper OS based on Android 14, 2 + 4 years of updates CPU: 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7025-Ultra octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.5 GHz

6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7025-Ultra octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.5 GHz GPU: PowerVR IMG BXM-8-256 Graphics

PowerVR IMG BXM-8-256 Graphics Memory: 6 GB OR 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM

6 GB OR 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM Storage: 128 GB OR 256 GB UFS 2.2 storage, microSD card support

128 GB OR 256 GB UFS 2.2 storage, microSD card support Main Camera: Dual Cameras (50 MP f/1.5 Sony LYT-600 OIS + 2 MP f/2.4 depth), LED flash

Dual Cameras (50 MP f/1.5 Sony LYT-600 OIS + 2 MP f/2.4 depth), LED flash Selfie Camera: 20 MP

20 MP Others: In-display fingerprint scanner, Stereo Speakers, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio certification, Infrared sensor, USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou

In-display fingerprint scanner, Stereo Speakers, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio certification, Infrared sensor, USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou Cellular: 5G network, dual SIM, VoLTE support

5G network, dual SIM, VoLTE support Battery & Charging: 5,110 mAh battery, 45W fast charging

5,110 mAh battery, 45W fast charging Colors: Lunar Dust, Lavender Frost, Olive Twilight

The price for the POCO M7 Pro 5G starts at ₹14,999 for its 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant, and ₹16,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage version. the smartphone will be available from 20th December 2024 at 12 PM on Flipkart.com. Offers include ₹1,000 instant discount with ICICI Bank, SBI, and HDFC Bank cards or ₹1,000 exchange bonus.

POCO M7 Pro 5G Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹14,999 (6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹16,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage)

₹14,999 (6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹16,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage) Availability: 20th December 2024 at 12 PM on Flipkart.com

20th December 2024 at 12 PM on Flipkart.com Offers: ₹1,000 instant discount with ICICI Bank, SBI, and HDFC Bank cards or ₹1,000 exchange bonus

Get POCO M7 Pro 5G on Flipkart.com