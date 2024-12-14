As the holiday season approaches, WhatsApp has unveiled a host of new calling features for both desktop and mobile users, aiming to make staying connected with loved ones more seamless and fun. With over 2 billion calls made daily on the platform, these updates highlight WhatsApp’s commitment to enriching user experience.

Announcing the new features, WhatsApp posted, “We’ll continue making improvements to calling on WhatsApp so you can enjoy the best quality, private calls from anywhere in the world. Happy holidays!”

Key Updates to WhatsApp Calling

Select Call Participants

Group calls are now more personalized. When starting a call from a group chat, users can select specific participants, ensuring only the intended individuals are notified. This feature is perfect for scenarios like planning surprises or having focused discussions.

Fun Video Call Effects

WhatsApp has introduced ten playful video call effects, such as puppy ears, underwater backdrops, and even a karaoke microphone. These additions are designed to make video calls more lively and engaging.

Enhanced Desktop Calling

The desktop app now features an improved calls tab for quick and intuitive call management. Users can easily start calls, create call links, or directly dial numbers with just a few clicks.

Better Video Quality

Whether on mobile or desktop, users can now enjoy high-resolution video for both one-on-one and group calls, enhancing clarity and overall quality.

Beyond calling, WhatsApp has enhanced its typing indicator. In group chats, a “…” visual cue now appears alongside the sender’s profile picture, making it easier to see who is actively typing, improving engagement and conversation flow.

The new calling features are being rolled out globally and will be accessible to all users in the coming weeks, across both desktop and mobile platforms.