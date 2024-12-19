Sennheiser, a renowned audio pioneer, has introduced its latest offering, Profile Wireless, a microphone system tailored for content creators and videographers. The Profile Wireless is designed to simplify audio workflows offering unparalleled versatility, combining premium sound quality with an effortless user experience.

Speaking about the products, Mr. Vipin Pungalia, Country Manager & Director – Sales Pro Audio at Sennheiser India said, “In today’s era of digital media, there are millions of content creators and active content consumers in India. Sennheiser’s versatile multi-tool is designed to empower creators of all levels, simplifying their workflow and elevating their audio quality to new heights. It was important to us that Profile Wireless can master a diverse set of recording requirements while being as compact and portable as possible. The range of use cases for Profile Wireless is impressive.”

The Profile Wireless system operates on a 2.4 GHz frequency and is engineered to seamlessly connect to mobile phones, cameras, or computers. It adapts to any recording setup, functioning as a clip-on mic, handheld mic, or table-top microphone. The system comes with a multifunctional charging bar that serves multiple roles: storing, charging, and functioning as a handheld or desktop mic.

The key components include a two-channel mini-receiver with an OLED touch display, two pre-paired clip-on microphones with magnetic clips for easy attachment to delicate clothing, and adaptors for connecting to mobile devices or camera cold shoe mounts.

The Profile Wireless offers a long 245-meter wireless range, ensuring clear audio even in large setups. Each microphone is equipped with 16 GB onboard memory, capable of recording up to 30 hours of audio at 24-bit/48kHz resolution. The system also introduces innovative features like – Backup Recording Mode which automatically activates internal recording if the wireless signal weakens, and Safety Channel Mode which records backup audio at a lower volume to prevent clipping.

The Profile Wireless system offers 15+ hours of runtime, with the ability to record while charging, an auto-rotating receiver display for intuitive monitoring, and unique thread mounts on components for smooth workflows. No additional apps are required, streamlining the recording process.

The Sennheiser Profile Wireless will be available in Q1 2025 at a retail price of ₹29,900.