Nothing has officially started rolling out the stable version of Nothing OS 3.0, based on Android 15, for its Phone (2) and Phone (2a) devices in India. The update follows the recent beta testing phase delivering a refined and feature-rich user experience.

Nothing OS 3.0 offers a host of new features and enhancements focusing on customization, productivity, and seamless connectivity.

The key features of Nothing OS 3.0 include:

Revamped native Gallery app with advanced search functionality and expanded editing tools such as filters, markup options, and intelligent suggestions.

Shared Widgets (Beta), allowing real-time interactions with friends and family, and a fully customizable lock screen to make widgets more accessible and personal.

Countdown Widget to help users stay on track with deadlines or important events, and an AI-powered Smart Drawer that automatically organizes apps into folders for better accessibility and efficiency.

Improved User Experience with updated Quick Settings for easier navigation, enhanced Pop-up View for multitasking, visual and performance upgrades for a smoother interface, and refined typography for a modern look.

The Nothing OS 3.0 stable update is being rolled out gradually for the Nothing Phone (2) and Nothing Phone (2a) till the end of 2024. Meanwhile, other devices, including the Nothing Phone (1), Phone (2a) Plus, and CMF Phone 1, will receive the update in early 2025.