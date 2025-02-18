Today, realme India introduced its latest P3 Series smartphone – the realme P3 Pro 5G alongside the launch of its realme P3x 5G smartphone. This is India’s first smartphone in its category to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, promising enhanced performance and efficiency and making a significant milestone in the mid-range segment. It also flaunts its segment’s first glow-in-the-dark design and the new quad-curved AMOLED display with other key highlights including a large 6,000 mAh battery, IP69 dust and water-resistant rating, 80W fast charging, and more. Here’s more about the smartphone in our full realme P3 Pro 5G review.

Design, Display, & Build Quality

realme again proves to push the boundaries in both aesthetics and durability. We saw the realme 14 Pro+ 5G with its World’s first cold-sensitive color-changing back panel, now the realme P3 Pro 5G defines a new standard in the category with its segment’s first glow-in-the-dark design along with the newly adopted quad-curved AMOLED screen.

The smartphone comes in three color variants, one of which is the Nebula Glow variant which showcases a ‘Nebula Design’ with a celluloid texture and luminous color-changing fiber that absorbs light and glows in the dark. The design is inspired by the dynamic nature of nebulas and the interaction of ultraviolet light with cosmic dust as per realme. The other two options are Saturn Brown and Galaxy Purple colors.

Durability is another key highlight with its IP68 + IP69 certification, making it dust and water-resistant and capable of withstanding harsh conditions, whether it’s exposure to water or fine dust particles. We got the Galaxy Purple color which comes in a premium Vegan Leather design, with the Saturn Brown also available in the leather option.

On the front, the realme P3 Pro 5G sports a 6.83-inch Quad-Curved EdgeFlow AMOLED display with 1.6mm ultra-narrow bezels, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), 1.5K Resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, 1,500 nits brightness, and 3,840 Hz PWM ultra-high frequency dimming. The display quality is crisp and solid for this segment and also offers fairly good brightness in the daylight.

For ports and button placement, the right side has a power button and volume controls, while the bottom side offers a USB Type-C port, stereo loudspeakers (one at the top), a dual 5G SIM tray, and a microphone. The top side has a secondary microphone and another loudspeaker (at earpiece, stereo), but you don’t find any 3.5mm audio jack due to its slimmer design.

Software, User Interface & Features

realme P3 Pro 5G runs on Android 15 with the latest realme UI 6.0 interface with a 1st January 2025 security patch ensuring a responsive and customizable user experience. The realme UI 6.0 is designed to take full advantage of Android 15, incorporating AI-driven capabilities to enhance user experience.

The new realme UI 6.0 balances performance (Snapdragon 7s Gen 3), aesthetics, optimizations, and AI-driven intelligence. The new UI introduces an improved design language, offering a clean and user-friendly interface with intuitive controls. Users can personalize the interface, including icons, themes, animations, and always-on display settings.

Like most realme devices, the P3 Pro 5G comes with a number of pre-installed third-party apps, including Facebook, Amazon, Snapchat, PhonePe, Netflix, LinkedIn, Spotify, Myntra, Agoda, ReelShort, and Block Blast! Fortunately, most of these apps can be easily uninstalled, allowing users to free up storage and declutter the interface.

Additionally, during initial setup, the device may prompt users to install more apps, and folders such as ‘Hot Apps’ and ‘Hot Games’ might download more third-party apps upon interaction. Users looking for a clean software experience should disable these suggestions during setup.

Hardware, Performance, & Gaming

The realme P3 Pro 5G shares the same chipset (Snapdragon 7s Gen 3) from the realme 14 Pro+ 5G. The P3 Pro 5G is powered by the 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 octa-core SoC for the first time in the segment. The new chipset results in a 20% boost in CPU performance and a 40% improvement in GPU capabilities compared to its predecessor.

The realme P3 Pro 5G is a powerhouse in the mid-range segment, boasting cutting-edge hardware that makes it a strong contender for gamers and multitaskers alike. The Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 is an octa-core SoC, which is built on TSMC’s advanced 4nm architecture, clocked at up to 2.5 GHz. This means you’ll experience a combination of high performance and energy efficiency, and tackle many high-end apps to graphics-intensive games with ease.

This P3 Pro 5G is equipped with as much as 12 GB LPDDR4X RAM and an impressive +14 GB Dynamic RAM expansion. Whether you’re juggling multiple apps or pushing the device to its limits, the realme P3 Pro 5G handles it effortlessly. The SoC is coupled with up to 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage ensuring fast app launches and smooth file transfers.

In performance benchmarks, the realme P3 Pro 5G scores an impressive 800K points on AnTuTu, showcasing its ability to handle demanding applications with finesse. The Geekbench we benchmarked scored 1,161 points in single-core CPU and 3,227 in multi-core CPU while the GPU scored 3,349 points. These impressive scores underlines the strength of the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset in delivering solid performance while maintaining energy efficiency.

For gamers, the Adreno 810 takes on performance ensuring smooth graphics rendering and stable gameplay. During extensive gaming sessions. The device features GT Boost technology, co-developed with KRAFTON, making it a top choice for BGMI and esports gaming enthusiasts.

AI-powered features like Ultra-Steady Frames, Hyper Response Engine, Ultra Touch Control, and AI Motion Control enable console-level precision and responsiveness. Additionally, it incorporates an Aerospace VC Cooling System, featuring the largest 6,050 mm² VC cooling area in its segment to dissipate the heat. This means you can enjoy longer gaming sessions without worrying about overheating.

With its Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC, 12 GB RAM, Adreno 810 GPU, and top-tier cooling system, the realme P3 Pro 5G stands out in the mid-range smartphone market, offering a compelling choice for those looking for outstanding performance and exceptional gaming capabilities.

Cameras

The realme P3 Pro 5G equips top-notch cameras, equipped with cutting-edge hardware and AI-driven features. The rear side includes a dual setup of features a 50 MP f/1.8 rear camera featuring the Sony IMX896 sensor and OIS support, a 2 MP depth sensor for capturing intricate details, and a 16 MP selfie camera with the Sony IMX480 sensor on the front. Although the wide-angle and telephoto cameras are missing, the main camera does the job remarkably well.

The 50 MP main camera, with Sony’s IMX896 sensor and f/1.8 aperture, offers impressive clarity, vibrant colors, and great low-light performance. The Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) ensures that your shots remain sharp and steady. In addition to the main camera, the 2 MP depth sensor helps in capturing portraits with blurred backgrounds for a DSLR-like bokeh effect.

For selfies, you get a 16 MP front camera powered by the Sony IMX480 sensor, which takes sharp and vibrant self-portraits. The realme P3 Pro 5G also includes a range of AI-powered features to make your photography even more intuitive with AI Clear Face, AI Unblur, AI Eraser, and Remove reflections, bringing precision and convenience to your everyday photography.

You also get a bunch of camera modes to help you explore new ways to capture your surroundings. Modes such as Pro, Portrait, Night, Street, Pano, and more, allow you to experiment with different lighting conditions, angles, and exposures. The camera can record up to 4K videos at 30 fps, and 1080p videos for selfies. Here are some shots we took from the realme P3 Pro 5G’s camera to show you the image quality.

realme P3 Pro 5G Camera Samples

Battery Life & Charging

The realme P3 Pro outshines in the segment with its large battery, it sets a new standard in battery performance with its massive 6,000 mAh Titan battery and 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging, capable of reaching 50% charge in just 24 minutes. The realme P3 Pro 5G is designed for endurance ensuring all-day power, whether you’re gaming, streaming, or multitasking. realme also guarantees over 80% battery health after four years, thanks to 1,600 charge cycles, making it a reliable choice for long-term use.

Verdict – realme P3 Pro 5G Review

The realme P3 Pro 5G offers a winning combination of design, performance, and features that make it a standout option in its price range. Its glow-in-the-dark design makes it visually striking, while the quad-curved 1.5K AMOLED display looks stunning, along with a durable IP69 rating, all in a slim form factor.

The realme P3 Pro 5G, powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, offers top-tier performance for gaming and multitasking while the 6,000 mAh battery guarantees all-day endurance. This makes it perfect for users who demand long-lasting power while demanding raw power in the segment.

The realme P3 Pro 5G proves to be an excellent choice for users seeking a well-rounded smartphone in the competitive upper mid-range market, offering an exceptional blend of innovative design, powerful performance, and impressive camera capabilities.

realme P3 Pro 5G – Where To Buy

The realme P3 Pro 5G is priced at ₹23,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage model, ₹24,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage model, and ₹26,999 for its 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage model. The smartphone will be available from 25th February 2025 at 12 PM on realme.com/in, Flipkart.com, and offline stores. The launch offers include ₹2,000 bank offer or ₹2,000 exchange offer, and 6 months of no-cost EMI.

Price: ₹23,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹24,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹26,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage)

₹23,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹24,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹26,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage) Availability: 25th February 2025 at 12 PM on realme.com/in, Flipkart.com, and offline stores

25th February 2025 at 12 PM on realme.com/in, Flipkart.com, and offline stores Offers: ₹2,000 bank offer or ₹2,000 exchange offer, 6 months of no-cost EMI

Get realme P3 Pro 5G on realme.com/in