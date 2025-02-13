realme has officially confirmed the launch of its upcoming realme P3x 5G smartphone in India on 18th February, alongside the realme P3 Pro 5G, marking the debut of the realme P3 Series in the country. realme is also gearing up to introduce the realme P3 Pro, the first smartphone in its category to equip the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC.

The company has teased the color variants of the realme P3x 5G which will be available in Lunar Silver, Stellar Pink, and Midnight Blue. The official teaser image showcases the phone with a triple rear camera setup. The device will come in an ultra-slim 7.94mm design, making it one of the sleekest models in its segment. More details about specs, pricing, and availability will be revealed at the launch event on 18th February 2025.

The company said, “Taking style and elegance to the next level, the realme P3x 5G Lunar Silver variant introduces the Stellar Icefield Design, combining micron-level engraving technology with a premium textured back panel. This innovative design reflects varying shades of color under light, creating an interplay of light and shadow. The harmonious textured panel offers a silky feel, while clean lines and pure tones enhance its modern and futuristic aesthetic.

The Midnight Blue and Stellar Pink variants feature a luxury premium vegan leather back panel, adding to the smartphone’s refined appeal. Delivering a slim and lightweight feel, the premium vegan leather provides a comfortable grip with a delicate touch, allowing Indian consumers to express their style with bold, vibrant color options. Perfectly aligning with its positioning, “Born for India – Slay with Style”, the realme P3x 5G combines sophistication with practicality.”

The realme P3 Pro 5G with its 4nm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 achieves an AnTuTu benchmark score of over 800K while also making a 20% boost in CPU performance and a 40% enhancement in GPU capabilities over its predecessor. realme has also confirmed that the P3 Pro 5G will debut a segment-first Quad-Curved EdgeFlow Display along with a large 6,000 mAh Titan battery along with 80W fast charging.

The realme P3 Pro has the largest 6,050 mm² Aerospace VC Cooling System for heat dissipation. Additionally, the phone features GT Boost technology, co-developed with KRAFTON, making it an ideal choice for BGMI enthusiasts. Features like AI Ultra-Steady Frames, Hyper Response Engine, AI Ultra Touch Control, and AI Motion Control enable console-level precision and responsiveness, elevating the gaming experience.

Like the realme P3 Pro 5G, the realme P3x 5G will be sold on realme’s official website, Flipkart.com, and offline stores following its launch. Stay tuned for more details as the launch date approaches.