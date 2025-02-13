realme has introduced the realme GT7 Pro Racing Edition in China retaining most specs from the original realme GT7 Pro, which launched in India last year in November. Key highlights include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, a 6.78-inch 1.5K 8T LTPO OLED Plus 6,000 nits display, 50 MP Sony IMX896 OIS main camera, 6,500 mAh battery with 120W fast charging, IP68 + IP69 dust and water-resistant design, and more.

The realme GT7 Pro Racing Edition is a special edition smartphone bringing several features of its sibling relame GT7 Pro such as 3nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite octa-core SoC clocked at 4.32 GHz, Adreno 830 GPU, up to 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM + 512 GB UFS 4.0 storage, along with 11,480mm² dual VC Iceberg cooling system and Sky Communication System 2.0, which utilizes a self-developed dual-sided antenna for enhanced gaming performance.

The front side includes a 6.78-inch 8T LTPO Eco² OLED Plus micro-curved display along with 1.5K resolution (2,780 x 1,264 pixels), 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), 1 Hz – 120 Hz refresh rate, and a massive 6,000 nits peak brightness. The realme GT7 Pro Racing Edition flaunts its Neptune Exploration Edition features a unique star pattern process on the back cover, creating a blue storm effect, complemented by a metal middle frame. It is also available in the Star Trail Titanium version, both offering IP68 + IP69 rated design.

It comes with a triple camera setup of a 50 MP f/1.8 Sony IMX896 camera with OIS support, along with an 8 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle camera while the front side offers Sony’s 16 MP selfie camera with f/2.45 aperture. It packs a 6,500 mAh silicon-carbon battery with 120W fast charging that charges the battery up to 50% in just 14 minutes, and runs on Android 15 with the realme UI 6.0 with AI features.

The price for the realme GT7 Pro Racing Edition starts at 3,099 yuan (~US$425 or ~₹36,911) for 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage model, 3,299 yuan (~US$452 or ~₹39,293) for 16 GB RAM + ~256 GB storage model, 3,699 yuan (~US$507 or ~₹44,000) for 12 GB RAM + 512 GB storage model, and 4999 yuan (~US$685 or ~₹59,535) for 16 GB RAM + 512 GB storage model. With a maximum subsidy of 500 yuan and additional national subsidies, the price starts as low as 2,634 yuan (~US$361 or ~₹31,369), making it the most affordable Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered smartphone, according to realme.