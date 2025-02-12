The Bhutan Information, Communication, and Media Authority (BICMA) recently granted approval to Starlink Services Private Limited, a foreign direct investment (FDI) company, to provide satellite-based internet services in Bhutan. The services are now available to users.

This development represents a significant shift in the country’s internet connectivity, particularly benefiting rural and remote areas, where traditional networks face challenges due to Bhutan’s mountainous terrain and infrastructure limitations.

Before licensing Starlink, BICMA officials evaluated several key factors, including the company’s FDI registration, the appointment of local representatives for regulatory compliance, and commitments to service quality and data privacy. The license permits internet services through user terminals but does not include direct satellite-to-mobile cellular services.

Starlink Pricing Plans in Bhutan

Residential Plan: Designed for household use, offering 25 – 110 Mbps download and 5 – 10 Mbps upload speeds with unlimited data for 4,200 BTN per month.

Priority Plan: Suitable for high-demand users such as businesses and government entities, providing 50 – 220 Mbps download and 8 – 25 Mbps upload speeds. Data options range from 40 GB to 6 TB, with prices between 5,900 BTN and 106,000 BTN per month.

Roam Plan: Offers mobility with 30 – 100 Mbps download and 5 – 25 Mbps upload speeds. Plans range from 50 GB to unlimited data, priced between 4,200 BTN and 37,000 BTN monthly.

Mobile Priority Plan: Designed for mobile users with high data needs, offering 5 – 220 Mbps download and 10 – 30 Mbps upload speeds. Data caps start at 50 GB and go up to unlimited, with monthly costs from 21,000 BTN to 2,100,000 BTN.

Residential Lite Plan: A budget-friendly alternative with speeds similar to the Residential Plan but at 3,000 BTN per month.

Starlink Equipment Costs in Bhutan

Standard Starlink Kit: 33,000 BTN + shipping

Flat High-Performance Starlink Kit: 231,000 BTN + shipping

Mini Starlink Kit: 17,000 BTN + shipping

Billing begins upon service activation or 30 days after equipment shipment, with no early termination fees for cancellations. It is expected that Starlink’s satellite-based connectivity will help bridge Bhutan’s digital divide by providing reliable internet access in remote and rural areas where traditional infrastructure remains a challenge.