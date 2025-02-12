Google has officially announced that its annual developer conference, Google I/O 2025, will take place on Tuesday, 20th May 2025, at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California. The conference will begin at 10 AM PT with a main keynote delivered by Google CEO Sundar Pichai, followed by a developer keynote and on-demand technical sessions.

For the first time, Google will live-stream developer product keynotes from Shoreline across both days. The schedule is as follows:

Day 1 (20th May): Keynote presentations focusing on major announcements.

Day 2 (21st May): Breakout sessions, workshops, demonstrations, and networking opportunities.

Google I/O 2025 will showcase advancements across multiple domains, including:

Artificial Intelligence: Updates on Gemini and other AI innovations.

Android 16: Insights into the next version of Android and new development tools.

Insights into the next version of Android and new development tools. Cloud and Web Technologies: Enhancements for developers in Google AI Studio, NotebookLM, and Gemma open models.

Google has emphasized that developers will gain insights into how the latest AI models can streamline app development and improve workflows. The Google I/O team stated, “Tune in to learn how the latest AI models can help you build innovative apps and transform development workflows, while we’ll also share how we’re making Android development even easier and empowering you to build richer, more engaging web experiences.”

The event is scheduled to run from 20th May 2025 to 21st May 2025, with the full agenda and session list to be released closer to the date. Google I/O 2025 will be streamed online at io.google, ensuring global accessibility. Online registration is now open and free for all attendees.