After numerous rumors, OnePlus has officially confirmed the launch of the OnePlus Watch 3 in the US and European markets on 18th February. The OnePlus Watch 3 launch event is set for 8 AM EST or 1 PM GMT (6:30 PM IST) on 18th February 2025 while more details, including pricing, will be revealed during the official announcement. The smartwatch is expected to be introduced as the OPPO Watch X2 for the Chinese market on 20th February, alongside the OPPO Find N5.

The OnePlus Watch 3 will be the latest smartphone from the brand, available in Emerald Titanium and Obsidian Titanium color options. The Emerald Titanium Model uses a Silver titanium bezel, stainless steel body, and a green fluororubber strap with a stainless steel buckle. The Obsidian Titanium Model has a Black titanium bezel, a stainless steel body, and a black fluororubber strap with a stainless steel buckle.

The smartwatch promises enhanced battery performance with Power Saver Mode which delivers up to 16 days of battery life (compared to 12 days in the OnePlus Watch 2), and Smart Mode which delivers up to 5 days or 120 hours of battery life (compared to 100 hours or 4 days in its predecessor). It comes with 10-minute fast charging which provides a full day’s usage, according to OnePlus.

OnePlus retains the stainless steel casing from its predecessor while introducing a titanium alloy bezel with a robust PVD coating for enhanced durability and elegance. The smartwatch will feature a 2D Sapphire Crystal display with a brighter screen for improved visibility. The OnePlus Watch 3 will introduce a functioning rotating digital crown for improved user experience, allowing users to zoom in and out within apps, adjust volume, and more.

Internals will use a Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 + BES 2700 dual processor with 32 GB storage and 631 mAh (compared to 500 mAh in the predecessor). Health & Tracking features include ECG Tracking, Wrist Temperature Monitoring, 60-Second Health Checkup, Enhanced Sleep Tracking, Health Insights, and Journey, among others.