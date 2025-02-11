Zoom Communications, Inc. has announced the expansion of its Zoom Phone service to Chennai, within the Tamil Nadu Telecom Circle. This follows the service’s initial rollout in the Maharashtra Telecom Circle (MHTC) in October 2024, marking another step in Zoom’s growth within India’s telephony sector.

Commenting on the launch, Velchamy Sankarlingam, president of product and engineering at Zoom, said, “We are excited to bring Zoom Phone to Chennai, one of India’s most vibrant technology business hubs. The city’s thriving ecosystem of local and global enterprises will benefit from the simplicity, scalability, and AI-first capabilities that Zoom Phone delivers. India is a critical market for us, and the availability of Zoom Phone in Chennai reflects our commitment to delivering local solutions with global standards.”

Sameer Raje, general manager and head of India & SAARC region at Zoom, said, “We are thrilled to launch Zoom Phone in Chennai following the strong interest we’ve seen since our successful rollout in Maharashtra Telecom Circle. With its AI-first features and seamless integration, Zoom Phone empowers businesses across industries to unify communications, enhance collaboration, and deliver exceptional customer experiences, redefining workplace collaboration in India.”

Zoom Phone aims to provide advanced telephony solutions to both multinational corporations operating in India and domestic businesses. The service offers inbound and outbound calling via the public switched telephone network (PSTN), potentially allowing businesses to replace traditional PBX systems and unify their communications under the Zoom platform.

A notable feature of Zoom Phone is its integration with Zoom AI Companion, Zoom’s generative AI assistant. Available for paid Zoom accounts, AI Companion enhances productivity by providing post-call summaries, voicemail prioritization, and voicemail task extraction.

Additionally, Zoom Phone integrates seamlessly with Zoom Workplace, various business applications, and multiple hardware providers. Zoom highlights the platform’s security, scalability, and ease of use, making it a suitable solution for both local businesses and multinational enterprises.