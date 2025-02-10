realme has officially confirmed the launch of its latest flagship smartphone – the realme GT7 Pro Racing Edition in China on 13 February. The announcement follows a series of teasers that have generated excitement among smartphone enthusiasts.

The company said, “With the fearless spirit of leapfrogging, we are brave enough to fight for the top performance. With super performance strength, create a pure blood performance flagship A pure-blooded performance flagship that responds to players’ passion for racing and lives up to the name of GT!

The design is inspired by the mysterious blues of Neptune, paying tribute to mankind’s endless pursuit of the deep universe. Continuing the GT series’ space exploration aesthetics, with unique star pattern craftsmanship, it reproduces the rapid storm on the surface of Neptune, with a mysterious and extraordinary texture.”

The company has emphasized the phone’s high-performance capabilities, calling it a ‘pure-blooded performance flagship’ that is designed to meet the expectations of gaming and tech enthusiasts. The GT series has always been about speed and power, and the upcoming GT7 Pro Racing Edition is expected to continue that legacy.

realme has revealed that the phone will come in striking color variants, including the Neptune Exploration Edition (Blue) and Grey/Black. The design draws inspiration from the deep and mysterious blues of Neptune, symbolizing humanity’s endless curiosity for space exploration. The device features unique star pattern craftsmanship, which realme claims replicates the intense storms on Neptune’s surface, offering a distinctive and extraordinary texture.

The key specifications rumored are 3nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite 3nm clocked up to 4.32 GHz with up to 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM, up to 512 GB UFS 4.0 storage, Adreno 830 GPU, 6,500 mAh battery with 120W fast charging, realme UI 6.0 (Android 15), 6.78-inch 8T LTPO Eco² OLED Plus 120Hz screen (2,780 x 1,264 pixels), 50 MP OIS + 8MP ultra-wide cameras, 16 MP selfie camera, in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, metal frame design, stereo speakers, Wi-Fi 7, and more.

The realme GT7 Pro Racing Edition is expected to go on sale later this month. While the official pricing details are yet to be announced, the phone is expected to compete with other flagship devices in the high-performance segment.