London-based consumer technology brand Nothing has officially confirmed that its upcoming Nothing Phone (3a) series will be manufactured in India. The Nothing Phone (3a) is set to be officially introduced on 4th March and the company has already teased the phone’s transparent design, a signature feature of its lineup while more details are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.

The Nothing Phone (3a) series follows its predecessors – the Phone (1), Phone (2), and Phone (2a) – which were also manufactured in India. Production takes place at a facility in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, employing over 500 people, with women making up 95% of the workforce. This factory plays a crucial role in the production and assembly of Nothing’s upcoming smartphone series, reflecting the brand’s ongoing expansion in India.

Nothing has witnessed substantial growth in the Indian smartphone market. According to Counterpoint Research, the company recorded a staggering 577% year-over-year growth in 2024, largely driven by demand for the Phone (2a) series and its sub-brand, CMF by Nothing. Additionally, the brand recently surpassed $1 billion in lifetime revenue since its launch in October 2020, marking a significant milestone.

To support its growing customer base, Nothing is expanding its after-sales service network in India. The company now operates five exclusive service centers, along with an extensive network of partner service locations. Additionally, its retail presence has expanded from 2,000 to 7,000 stores, ensuring easier access to its products and services.