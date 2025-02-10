Vi has enhanced its International Roaming service by adding baggage protection for its postpaid customers. This new feature is now included with all Vi postpaid international roaming packs, extending a service that was previously available only for plans priced above ₹3,999.

The company has partnered with Blue Ribbon Bags, a US-based baggage concierge service, to provide compensation for lost or delayed luggage. If a customer’s baggage remains unreturned beyond 96 hours after filing a complaint, Vi will offer compensation of ₹19,800 per bag.

Vi postpaid customers can avail of this baggage protection service for an additional ₹99 when purchasing an international roaming pack. To activate the service, users must register with Blue Ribbon Bags before their flight. In the event of baggage loss or delay, customers are required to file reports with both the airline and Blue Ribbon Bags within 24 hours of their arrival.

Blue Ribbon Bags leverages its extensive network and tracking technology to locate and expedite baggage returns. If the luggage is not found within four days, the company will compensate the customer with ₹19,800 per bag (for up to two bags), without requiring additional proof of loss.

Vi’s International Roaming plans already include benefits like unlimited data and calls in 29 countries, free incoming calls in over 122 countries, and 24/7 WhatsApp support from live agents. With the addition of baggage protection, Vi aims to enhance its customers’ international travel experience, ensuring a worry-free journey.