vivo India is all set to launch its latest addition to its V series lineup in India on 17th February at 12 PM. The company has been teasing the vivo V50 smartphone, and official details confirm that it will feature an ultra-slim design along with a quad-curved screen, offering a premium look and feel.

The key highlights of the upcoming vivo V50 are 3D-Star Technology, a quad-curved display, and a 6,000 mAh battery in an ultra-slim design form factor. The vivo V50 will be the slimmest smartphone in India to house a massive 6,000 mAh battery as vivo claims. Additionally, the phone will support 90W fast charging.

The model Titanium Gray will be 7.39mm slim, Rose Red will be 7.57mm slim, and Starry Night Blue will be 7.67mm slim. Additionally, the vivo V50 will be the first phone in the V series to feature a quad-curved display, providing a borderless, edge-to-edge screen experience with near-invisible bezels. This design aims to enhance both usability and aesthetics.

The vivo V50 will launch in three stunning color options – Starry Night Blue (featuring India’s First 3D-Star Technology), Rose Red (inspired by cultural richness), and Titanium Gray (minimalist and sleek). The Starry Night variant transforms its back panel into a dynamic starry sky effect, shimmering under different light conditions. According to vivo, the panel reacts to direct sunlight and artificial lighting, displaying meteor-like streaks or a soft cosmic glow depending on the angle and intensity of the light.

On the camera’s front, the device will include advanced ZEISS Portrait styles, including a special wedding portrait studio mode designed exclusively for Indian users. The smartphone is expected to boast a 50 MP camera trio with ZEISS optics (50 MP main + 50MP ultra-wide + 50 selfie),

The vivo V50 will also be the first in the V series to carry both IP68 and IP69 ratings, making it resistant to dust, water, and extreme conditions. Under the hood, the smartphone is rumored to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC.

The vivo V50 will be available for purchase through vivo’s official online store, as well as Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, and select offline retail outlets. More details regarding pricing and full specifications are expected to be revealed as the launch date approaches. Stay tuned for more updates as vivo officially introduces the V50 later this month.