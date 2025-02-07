iQOO has announced a major software update policy extension for its iQOO 12 smartphone, enhancing its longevity with four years of Android OS updates and five years of security patches. The iQOO 12 was originally promised three years of OS updates and four years of security updates. However, the company has now extended both commitments by an additional year, ensuring software support until 2027 and security patches until 2028.

iQOO said, “At iQOO, we are committed to delivering cutting-edge performance, seamless experiences, and long-term value for our users. This updated policy reflects our dedication to keeping your device secure, up-to-date, and running smoothly for years to come.”

This move aligns the iQOO 12 with the iQOO 13 in terms of long-term software support. However, since the iQOO 13 debuted with Android 15 and Funtouch OS 15 pre-installed, it will still receive updates for a year longer than the iQOO 12. The iQOO 12 was initially launched in India in December 2023 with Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14.

With this decision, iQOO aims to offer users a more future-proof experience, reinforcing its commitment to long-term software support and device security. This policy update ensures that iQOO 12 users will benefit from the latest Android features and security enhancements for an extended period, making it a more reliable choice for smartphone enthusiasts.