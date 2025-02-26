POCO India has officially confirmed the launch of its upcoming POCO M7 5G smartphone in India on 3rd March. The POCO M7 5G will be the company’s latest smartphone in the affordable category and will be the successor to the POCO M6 5G. Last year in December, the company launched its elder sibling, the POCO M7 Pro 5G along with the POCO C75 5G, the first 5G smartphone in the country in its price segment.

The POCO M7 5G will be the only smartphone under ₹10,000 to feature 12 GB dynamic RAM (6 GB RAM + 6 GB Turbo RAM). The company claims that it will be the segment’s fastest smartphone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC and 12 GB RAM.

The key highlights of the POCO M7 5G will be a 6.88-inch 120 Hz display with up to 240 Hz touch sampling rate and 600 nits HBM brightness (High Brightness Mode). As per the teaser, it will have the segment’s most eye-safe display featuring TÜV low blue light, flicker-free, and Circadian certification.

In addition, the smartphone will include a 150% volume boost for its loudspeakers while expected to house a 5,160 mAh battery with 18W fast charging. The teaser image also confirms a 50 MP primary rear camera accompanied by a secondary camera.

The POCO M7 5G will sold on Flipkart.com with launch offers. More details about its specs, pricing, and availability will be available once the smartphone is launched on 3rd March 2025.

POCO M7 5G Teaser (Flipkart.com)