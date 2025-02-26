vivo V50, which was recently launched in India goes on sale with exciting launch offers. The vivo V50 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, 6,000 mAh battery, IP68 + IP69 premium 3D-Star design, 50 MP OIS camera with ZEISS optics, 120 Hz curved AMOLED display with 4,500 nits peak brightness, 90W fast charging, and more. The smartphone is now available for purchase on vivo.com, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, and offline stores.

The vivo V50 is priced at ₹34,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage model, ₹36,999 for its 8 GB + 256 GB storage model, and ₹40,999 for its top-end 12 GB + 512 GB storage model. Online offers include up to 10% discount on purchases made with HDFC and SBI Bank cards or up to 10% exchange bonus, 6-month no-cost EMI, 1-year extended warranty for free, and vivo TWS 3e for ₹1,499 as part of a bundle deal.

Offline buyers can avail up to 10% cashback on select cards, zero down payment for 8 months, up to 10% exchange bonus under the vivo V-Upgrade program, 1-year free extended warranty, up to 40% off on vivo V-Shield Screen Damage Protection, vivo TWS 3e for ₹1,499 as a bundle deal, up to 70% assured buyback for ₹499, and free Premium Jio Access to 10 OTT apps for 2 months on a ₹1199 prepaid plan.

vivo V50 Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹34,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹36,999 (8 GB + 256 GB Storage), ₹40,999 (12 GB + 512 GB Storage)

17th February 2025 (pre-booking), 25th February 2025 (open sale) on vivo.com, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, and offline stores Offers: (Online) up to 10% discount on HDFC and SBI Bank cards or up to 10% exchange bonus, 6-month no-cost EMI, 1-year extended warranty for free, vivo TWS 3e for ₹1,499, (Offline) up to 10% cashback on select cards, zero down payment for 8 months, up to 10% exchange bonus under the vivo V-Upgrade program, 1-year free extended warranty, up to 40% off on vivo V-Shield Screen Damage Protection, vivo TWS 3e for ₹1,499, up to 70% assured buyback for ₹499, and free Premium Jio Access to 10 OTT apps for 2 months on a ₹1199 prepaid plan

The vivo V50 flaunts its 3D-Star Technology in a 7.39mm ultra-slim design form factor. This is the slimmest smartphone in India housing a 6,000 mAh battery, vivo says. The model Titanium Gray is 7.39mm slim, Rose Red is 7.57mm slim, and Starry Night Blue is 7.67mm slim. Additionally, the smartphone offers IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

The vivo V50 is available in three color options – Starry Night Blue (featuring India’s First 3D-Star Technology), Rose Red (inspired by cultural richness), and Titanium Gray (minimalist and sleek). The Starry Night variant transforms its back panel into a dynamic starry sky effect, shimmering under different light conditions. According to vivo, the panel reacts to direct sunlight and artificial lighting, displaying meteor-like streaks or a soft cosmic glow depending on the angle and intensity of the light.

The front side sports a 6.77-inch curved AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, and 4,500 nits peak brightness. Other display features include a 480 Hz touch sampling rate, HDR10+, an in-display optical fingerprint sensor, and Diamond Shield Glass protection.

The device comes with a 50 MP camera trio – a 50 MP f/1.8 rear camera (Omnivision OV50E 1/1.55-inch sensor) with OIS support and with ZEISS optics, a 50 MP ultra-wide camera (Samsung JN1), and a 50 MP selfie camera (Samsung JN1). The vivo V50 introduces an India-exclusive Wedding Portrait Studio feature as well as 4K video recording on both sides (the front and the back).

For internals, it is equipped with a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 octa-core SoC with Adreno 720 GPU, up to 12 GB LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 512 GB UFS 2.2 storage. The smartphone comes with a large 6,000 mAh battery with 90W fast charging and runs on Android 15 with Funtouch OS 15. The phone will receive three major Android updates and four years of security updates. AI features include Circle to Search, live call translation, Transcript Assist, and Erase 2.0.