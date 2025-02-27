Bharti Airtel has announced a partnership with Ericsson to deploy its 5G Core network solutions in India. This collaboration is aimed at transitioning Airtel’s network to a full-scale 5G Standalone (SA) architecture. As part of this agreement, Airtel will integrate Ericsson’s 5G Core technology, designed to enhance network security and performance. This will enable the telecom operator to offer advanced 5G capabilities to both individual consumers and enterprise clients.

Ericsson will also deploy its Signaling Controller solution to optimize network signaling and management within Airtel’s existing infrastructure. Additionally, Airtel will implement Ericsson’s 5G SA-enabled Charging and Policy solution, which will support the development of new service offerings and business models, helping Airtel enhance 5G monetization strategies.

This collaboration will facilitate Airtel’s gradual shift towards a commercially operational 5G SA network, unlocking high-end 5G functionalities for its subscribers. Ericsson’s advanced technology will provide the essential infrastructure to support this transition.

Commenting on this, Randeep Sekhon, CTO, Bharti Airtel, said, “Ericsson’s enduring partnership with Airtel has entered an exciting new phase, marked by the deployment of Ericsson’s 5G Core solutions to support Airtel’s transition to 5G Standalone. This rollout will play a pivotal role in Airtel’s long-term 5G strategy, boosting network capacity and enabling the delivery of innovative, differentiated services to customers.”

Andres Vicente, Head of Market Area Southeast Asia, Oceania and India, Ericsson, said, “As a global 5G leader, Ericsson is committed to providing Bharti Airtel its latest technology solutions. This deployment is a significant step towards making Bharti Airtel’s network 5G Standalone ready and future proof. Ericsson’s dual-mode 5G core enables monetization through network slicing-based services and network API exposure, unleashing new, innovative use cases for consumers and enterprises.”

Last year, Ericsson and Airtel sign a multi-year, multi-billion dollar deal to enhance 4G and 5G networks. This development followed a similar expansion of Airtel’s partnership with Nokia, and Vi’s massive deal with industry giants like Nokia, Ericsson, and Samsung, worth approximately ₹30,000 crore (around USD $3.6 billion).