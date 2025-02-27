WhatsApp is reportedly working on integrating UPI Lite functionality, which could enable users to make quick payments without entering a PIN. This feature, designed for low-value transactions, was spotted in an APK teardown of WhatsApp beta version 2.25.5.17.

UPI Lite on WhatsApp aims to simplify payments by allowing one-click transactions, even when servers are busy. Users may also be able to add and withdraw money directly from the app. However, UPI Lite will be limited to a single device and won’t sync across multiple devices connected to the same account.

WhatsApp has been expanding its financial services in India and was previously reported to be working on bill payment features, including electricity, water, mobile recharge, rent, and postpaid landline payments.

UPI Lite, developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), is designed to process transactions under ₹500, even without an active internet connection. If implemented, this feature could enhance WhatsApp’s existing UPI payment system, making small transactions faster and more convenient for users.