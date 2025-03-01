Microsoft announced the official shutdown of Skype on 5th May 2025, urging users to transition to Microsoft Teams for voice and video communication. Skype and Teams users can continue calling and chatting with each other until 5th May 2025.

The decision follows the increasing adoption of VoIP-based communication, making Skype’s phone number-based calling model outdated. Users have two options: migrate their Skype data, including photos and chat history, or transfer their conversation history to Teams.

Microsoft will temporarily support domestic and international calls using Skype credits through a Skype Dial Pad in Teams. However, this feature will be gradually phased out over time. Microsoft is rolling out a simple migration process:

Click the pop-up in Skype saying “Goodbye Skype, hello Teams.”

Download Teams on your device.

Log in with your Skype credentials – your chats and contacts will automatically transfer.

Regarding the matter, Jeff Teper, President of Collaborative Apps and Platforms at Microsoft, said, “In order to streamline our free consumer communications offerings so we can more easily adapt to customer needs, we will be retiring Skype in May 2025 to focus on Microsoft Teams (free), our modern communications and collaboration hub.

With Teams, users have access to many of the same core features they use in Skype, such as one-on-one calls and group calls, messaging, and file sharing. Additionally, Teams offers enhanced features like hosting meetings, managing calendars, and building and joining communities for free.

Skype has been an integral part of shaping modern communications and supporting countless meaningful moments, and we are honored to have been part of the journey.

We also understand that change can be challenging and want you to know that we’re here to support you every step of the way. We’re excited about the new opportunities that Teams brings and are committed to helping you stay connected in new and meaningful ways.”