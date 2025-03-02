Xiaomi has unveiled a range of new IoT devices alongside the Xiaomi 15 Series at MWC 2025 for global markets. The lineup includes the Xiaomi Buds 5 Pro, Xiaomi Buds 5 Pro (Wi-Fi), Xiaomi Watch S4, Xiaomi Electric Scooter 5 Max, and the Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Pro in a fresh Cream White color.

The Xiaomi Buds 5 Pro features Snapdragon Sound and Qualcomm aptX Lossless tech, delivering 48 kHz / 24-bit audio at 2.1 Mbps. The triple-driver system ensures deep bass, clear mids, and a wide soundstage, tuned by the Harman Golden Ear Team.

It comes with 55dB hybrid noise cancellation that adapts to surroundings for a distraction-free experience. Battery life lasts up to 40 hours with the case, with 4.5 hours of playback from a 10-minute charge. It supports AI-powered translation & transcription, dual-device pairing, 3D audio, and gesture controls. Pressing the case three times enables audio recording.

The Xiaomi Buds 5 Pro (Wi-Fi) introduces Wi-Fi connectivity for 96 kHz / 24-bit lossless sound at 4.2 Mbps, powered by Qualcomm XPAN tech. Built on a triple-driver setup, it offers rich bass, crisp highs, and custom EQ profiles. Available in Translucent Black, it features a mix of glossy and matte finishes. Battery life extends up to 40 hours, with 4 hours of playback from a 10-minute charge.

The Xiaomi Watch S4 smartwatch features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with 466 x 466 resolution and 1,500 nits brightness. The battery lasts 15 days, with a 5-minute charge providing 2 days of use. Users can swap bezels & straps for customization.

It tracks heart rate with 98% accuracy, stress levels with emojis, and 24/7 health metrics while also offering breathing exercises and real-time direction tracking. Equipped with L1 + L5 GNSS for outdoor precision, it supports 150+ sports modes and gesture controls for calls, photos, and earbud management.

The Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Pro (Cream White Edition) features an AMOLED screen with 336 x 480 resolution and 1,200 nits brightness, along with a 21-day battery life. It offers 15% more accurate heart rate tracking, GNSS support, and 150+ sports modes with 3D workout animations. The built-in compass aids navigation, and it comes with strap options in TPU, leather, and magnetic designs.

The Xiaomi Electric Scooter 5 Max features dual-spring suspension on both front and rear, providing a smooth ride and reducing wear. It is powered by a 1,000W motor, reaching speeds of 25 km/h and handling 22% inclines. The scooter has a 60 km range and fully charges in 3 hours. Traction control prevents slips, while auto lights and ambient glow enhance nighttime visibility.

These devices will be available via Xiaomi’s official channels and authorized retailers. The Xiaomi Buds 5 Pro is priced at €199.99 (~₹18,178), while the Wi-Fi version costs €219.99 (~₹19,996). The Xiaomi Watch S4 will be available for €159.99 (~₹14,545). The Xiaomi Electric Scooter 5 Max is priced at €599.99 (~₹54,549), and the Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Pro (Cream White) will retail for €79.99 (~₹7,272).