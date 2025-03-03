POCO India has launched its latest affordable 5G smartphone – the POCO M7 5G in India under the POCO M Series and is priced at ₹9,999. The POCO M7 5G is the only smartphone under ₹10,000 to feature 12 GB RAM (6 GB RAM + 6 GB Turbo RAM) alongwith the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2. Last year in December, the company launched its elder sibling, the POCO M7 Pro 5G along with the POCO C75 5G, the first 5G smartphone in the country in its price segment.

According to the company, the POCO M7 5G is the segment’s fastest smartphone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC paired with 12 GB dynamic RAM. Additionally, it has the segment’s most eye-safe display featuring TÜV low blue light, flicker-free, and Circadian certification.

The POCO M7 5G sports the segment’s largest 6.88-inch HD+ display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a brightness of up to 600 nits HBM (High Brightness Mode). It uses an IP52 dust and splash-resistant design and is available in three color options – Satin Black, Mint Green, and Ocean Blue. It comes with TÜV low blue light, flicker-free, and Circadian certification for eye-safety.

Cameras include a 50 MP f/1.8 Sony IMX852 camera paired with a secondary lens and a 8 MP f/2.0 selfie camera. It runs on HyperOS based on Android 15 with support for 2 years of Android OS updates and 4 years of Android security updates. Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C, FM Radio, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.3, and GPS + GLONASS.

Commenting on the launch, Himanshu Tandon, Country Head, POCO India, said, “India’s smartphone market is evolving, and users today expect more value without compromises. The POCO M7 5G challenges industry norms by bringing flagship-like performance, an immersive display, and a power-packed camera at an unbeatable price. With this launch, we are not just offering a phone – we are redefining the budget smartphone experience for the new-age Indian consumer.”

POCO M7 5G Specifications & Features

Design & Display: 6.88-inch HD+ display (1,600 x 720 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 600 nits peak brightness, DC dimming, TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light (Software Solution) and Flicker Free certifications, IP52 dust and splash resistant design, 8.22 mm thickness, 212.35 grams weight

6.88-inch HD+ display (1,600 x 720 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 600 nits peak brightness, DC dimming, TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light (Software Solution) and Flicker Free certifications, IP52 dust and splash resistant design, 8.22 mm thickness, 212.35 grams weight Software & Updates: Xiaomi HyperOS, Android 14, 2 years OS upgrades, 4 years security updates

Xiaomi HyperOS, Android 14, 2 years OS upgrades, 4 years security updates CPU: 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.2 GHz

4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.2 GHz GPU: Adreno 613 Graphics

Adreno 613 Graphics Memory: 6 GB or 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM, +8 GB virtual RAM

6 GB or 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM, +8 GB virtual RAM Storage: 128 GB UFS 2.2 storage, microSD card support up to 1 TB

128 GB UFS 2.2 storage, microSD card support up to 1 TB Main Camera: Dual Cameras (50 MP f/1.8 Sony IMX852 + secondary lens), LED flash

Dual Cameras (50 MP f/1.8 Sony IMX852 + secondary lens), LED flash Selfie Camera: 8 MP f/2.0

8 MP f/2.0 Connectivity & Others: USB Type-C, 3.5 mm jack, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, bottom-firing speaker (150% Super Volume), FM Radio, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS + GLONASS

USB Type-C, 3.5 mm jack, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, bottom-firing speaker (150% Super Volume), FM Radio, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS + GLONASS Cellular: 5G network (SA), dual SIM support

5G network (SA), dual SIM support Battery & Charging: 5,160 mAh battery, 18W fast charging (33W charger in the box)

5,160 mAh battery, 18W fast charging (33W charger in the box) Colors: Satin Black, Mint Green, Ocean Blue

The POCO M7 5G is available at an introductory price of ₹9,999 for its 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant and ₹10,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, as a part of a limited-time offer. The smartphone will go on sale starting 7th March 2025 at 12 PM exclusively on Flipkart.com. After the limited period, the smartphone will be available for ₹10,499 and ₹11,499 respectively.

POCO M7 5G Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹9,999 (6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹10,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage) – Introductory Price, ₹10,499 (6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹11,499 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage) – Regular Price

₹9,999 (6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹10,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage) – Introductory Price, ₹10,499 (6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹11,499 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage) – Regular Price Availability: 7th March 2025 at 12 PM exclusively on Flipkart.com

7th March 2025 at 12 PM exclusively on Flipkart.com Offers: Available from ₹9,999 as a part of a limited-time offer

