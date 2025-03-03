At Mobile World Congress 2025 (MWC 2025), realme unveiled its Interchangeable-Lens Concept, a prototype smartphone designed to explore modular optics in mobile photography. The device features a 1-inch customized Sony sensor and a proprietary lens mount system, enabling the attachment of DSLR lenses.

Demonstrated with a 73mm portrait lens and a 234mm telephoto lens, the concept aims to enhance optical performance, delivering shallow depth of field and lossless 10x zoom. This innovation seeks to overcome limitations in mobile imaging, addressing sensor size constraints and digital zoom quality compromises.

While not set for immediate mass production, the prototype highlights realme’s advancements in mobile photography and its commitment to improving image quality through modular optics.

Alongside its hardware innovations, realme introduced two AI-powered imaging tools – AI Voice-based Retoucher which allows users to edit photos with voice commands, enabling quick changes like background removal, sky replacement, and visual effects through spoken instructions, and AI Video Eraser which removes unwanted objects or people from videos with a single tap, simplifying the video editing process.