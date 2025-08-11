India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025, Asia’s largest digital technology forum, will be held in New Delhi from 8th October 2025 to 11th October 2025. Announced at MWC Barcelona, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, India’s Minister for Communications and Development in the North East Region, called the 9th edition of IMC a landmark event, bringing together global technology and telecom leaders.

With 100,000+ attendees from over 120 countries and 1,000+ exhibitors, including GSMA, IMC 2025 will focus on shaping the future of digital innovation. The event is organized by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI).

IMC 2025 will highlight advancements in:

5G and 6G networks

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Semiconductors & Electronics Manufacturing

Quantum Computing

Cybersecurity

Satellite Communications

Deep-Tech & Clean-Tech

Smart Mobility

Industry 4.0 & Enterprise Transformation

These sectors will showcase cutting-edge solutions driving the global digital ecosystem.

The ASPIRE startup program will be a major attraction, featuring 1,000+ startups and 300+ investors, including VCs, incubators, and accelerators. The program will include:

Mentorship workshops

Live pitches

Networking sessions

Partnership opportunities

These initiatives aim to accelerate startup growth and investment. IMC 2025 will foster collaboration between industry leaders, policymakers, and tech innovators, addressing challenges and exploring opportunities in connectivity, sustainability, and digital transformation.

The previous event, IMC 2024, achieved record-breaking success with 175,000+ attendees over four days, 1,012 exhibitors from 123+ countries, 900+ technology use cases, including 750 AI-driven solutions, and 186 expert sessions featuring 820+ global and Indian speakers.

Speaking at the event, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Minister for Communications and Development in the North East Region, Govt. of India, said, “India’s rapid advancements in technology and telecommunications are driving a new era of digital leadership and economic growth. Under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are witnessing a transformational shift that is empowering citizens, fostering innovation, and positioning India at the forefront of emerging technologies like 6G, AI, and Quantum.

India Mobile Congress has been instrumental in this journey, acting as a catalyst for progress in the telecom and technology sectors. As Asia’s largest digital technology forum, IMC will continue to reinforce India’s standing as a global leader in digital transformation, opening doors for greater collaboration with the global ecosystem.”