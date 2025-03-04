Meta is reportedly planning to launch a standalone Meta AI app in the second quarter of 2025 as part of its effort to expand its AI assistant beyond social media platforms. Currently, Meta AI is integrated into Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp, and also available via the web. However, the company does not yet offer a dedicated mobile or desktop app.

According to CNBC, Meta is actively working on launching Meta AI as a separate application, positioning it as a direct competitor to OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini, both of which already operate as independent apps. The launch is expected to take place between April and June 2025.

Meta is also said to be exploring a premium version of Meta AI, offering additional features for paid subscribers. This move aligns with monetization strategies used by OpenAI, Microsoft, and Google. Meta CFO Susan Li reportedly told analysts that the company is focused on creating a great consumer experience while also recognizing clear monetization opportunities through paid recommendations.

During Meta’s Q4 earnings call in January, Zuckerberg expressed his goal of building Meta AI into a highly intelligent and personalized AI assistant that reaches over one billion users. A separate report revealed that Meta plans to invest up to $65 billion (roughly Rs. 5,61,908 crore) in AI projects in 2025, including new data centers and AI team expansions.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg reportedly aims to establish the company as a leader in AI before the end of 2025, emphasizing the need for a deeply personalized user experience. With this investment and a dedicated AI app, Meta is gearing up to challenge OpenAI and Google in the race for AI dominance.