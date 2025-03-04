Jio Platforms Limited (JPL), in collaboration with AMD, Cisco, and Nokia, has unveiled the Open Telecom AI Platform, a multi-domain intelligence framework designed to enhance network security and operational efficiency. This AI-driven solution aims to support telecom operators and service providers with real-world AI applications.

The Open Telecom AI Platform will integrate various forms of AI, including:

Agentic AI

General and domain-specific Large Language Models (LLMs) & Small Language Models (SLMs)

Non-Generative AI (GenAI) Machine Learning techniques

By leveraging these technologies, the platform aims to set new industry standards and streamline telecom operations. The platform will establish a central intelligence layer that integrates AI and automation into every aspect of telecom and digital services. It will optimize multiple network domains, including:

RAN (Radio Access Network)

Routing

AI Data Centers

Security

Telecom Operations

With open APIs for LLMs and SLMs, the system will ensure seamless functionality and enhanced network performance.

The Open Telecom AI Platform will be initially deployed for Jio, serving as a reference architecture for the global telecom industry. The solution is designed to be scalable and replicable for other service providers worldwide, marking a significant step forward in AI-driven telecom innovation.

Mathew Oommen, Group CEO, Reliance Jio, said, “By harnessing agentic AI across all telco layers, we are building a multimodal, multidomain orchestrated workflow platform that redefines efficiency, intelligence, and security for the telecom industry. In collaboration with AMD, Cisco, and Nokia, Jio is advancing the Open Telecom AI Platform to transform networks into self-optimizing, customer-aware ecosystems. This initiative goes beyond automation – it’s about enabling AI-driven, autonomous networks that adapt in real time, enhance user experiences, and create new service and revenue opportunities across the digital ecosystem.”