realme 14 Pro+ 5G is now available in 12 GB RAM and 512 GB storage model. The realme 14 Pro Series 5G smartphones were launched in India earlier this year, the lineup includes the realme 14 Pro 5G and realme 14 Pro+ 5G.

The realme 14 Pro+ 5G was previously available in three options: 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage priced at ₹29,999, 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage priced at ₹31,999, and 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage priced at ₹34,999. Now the fourth variant is added which is the top-end with 12 GB RAM and 512 GB storage.

The price for the realme 14 Pro+ 5G for its 12 GB RAM and 512 GB storage model is ₹37,999 and is only available in Pearl White and Suede Grey color options. It will come with a ₹3,000 discount and will be available from 6th March 2025 at 12 PM on realme.com/in, Flipkart.com, and mainline channels.

The highlights include a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC, unique cold-sensitive color-changing design, industry-first triple-reflection 50 MP Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto camera, 50 MP Sony IMX896 primary camera, 42° quad-curved 1.5K 120 Hz AMOLED display, IP66 + IP68 + IP69 rated military-grade durability, a titan-sized 6,000 mAh battery, 80W charging, segment’s largest 6,000 mm² 3D VC Cooling System, AI features, and more.

