After introducing the realme 14 Pro 5G series earlier this year, realme India launched another lite variant – the realme 14 Pro Lite 5G featuring Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, 120 Hz curved OLED display, 5,200 mAh battery with 45W fast charging, IP65 certification and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection, 50 MP Sony LYT-600 primary camera, AI-powered camera features like Ultra Clarity, Smart Removal, and Best Face, and more.

The realme 14 Pro Lite 5G sports a a 6.7-inch Full HD+ curved OLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, 2,000 nits peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. It has an IP65 dust and water-resistant design protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i and is available in Glass Gold, and Glass Purple color options.

The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 octa-core SoC paired with 8 GB RAM (+8 GB RAM expansion), up to 256 GB storage, and 5,200 mAh battery with 45W SuperVOOC fast charging support. It runs on the Android 14 operating system with the realme UI 5.0 interface.

Cameras include a dual setup of a 50 MP Sony LYT-600 primary camera with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) and an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera, while the front side offers a 32 MP selfie camera. It uses AI-powered camera features like Ultra Clarity, Smart Removal, and Best Face to enhance photography.

realme 14 Pro Lite 5G is priced at ₹21,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant and ₹23,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant. The smartphone will be available on Flipkart.com, and realme.com/in. Offers include ₹3,000 exchange bonus and no-cost EMI for up to 9 months.

