Infinix India has started teasing its upcoming Note 50x 5G+ set to launch on 27th March. The Infinix Note 50x 5G+ will be the company’s latest mid-range smartphone in the Note 50 Series lineup and also the successor to the Infinix Note 40x 5G introduced last year.

The Infinix Note 50x 5G+ introduces the Active Halo Lighting system, a next-generation smart lighting feature that adapts to user actions. The LED ring will provide context-sensitive illumination, act as a selfie timer, display charging status, show notifications, and offer visual feedback during game launches.

The Note 50x is also expected to feature a premium design with a gem-cut module, an octagonal camera module that is reportedly a first in its segment in the Indian market. This design aims to enhance both the aesthetics and overall user experience. The phone was recently spotted on TUV Certification, confirming a 5,100 mAh battery.

The smartphone will be sold on Flipkart.com following its launch. More details about its pricing, specifications, and features are expected closer to the release date.