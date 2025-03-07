Bengaluru-based Ultraviolette Automotive, backed by TVS Motor, has unveiled two new electric vehicles – the Tesseract electric scooter and the Shockwave e-bike – at its Ultraviolette Fast Forward India 2025 event.

Marking Ultraviolette’s first-ever electric scooter, the Tesseract sports a maxi-style design inspired by attack helicopters, featuring a chunky apron, edgy side panels, and dual projector headlights with floating DRLs.

Ultraviolette Tesseract Performance & Features

Tesseract 3.5: 10 kW motor, 3.5 kWh battery, 162 km range (IDC)

10 kW motor, 3.5 kWh battery, 162 km range (IDC) Tesseract 5: 15 kW motor, 5 kWh battery, 220 km range (IDC)

15 kW motor, 5 kWh battery, 220 km range (IDC) Tesseract 6: 15 kW motor, 6 kWh battery, 261 km range (IDC)

The Tesseract 6 supports fast charging, reaching 0 – 80% in under an hour. It comes with dual disc brakes with dual-channel ABS – a segment-first feature.

7-inch TFT display with customizable UI

e-SIM connectivity and full navigation

34L underseat storage, expandable with panniers

Wireless charging dock in the apron

ADAS with dual dashcams and onboard radar for blind-spot detection, collision warnings and overtake alerts

Haptic feedback on handlebars for safety alerts

The introductory price of the Ultraviolette Tesseract is ₹1.2 lakh for the first 10,000 units, increasing to ₹1.45 lakh later.

The Ultraviolette Shockwave is designed for off-road enthusiasts, featuring raised fenders, long-travel suspension, and dual-purpose tires.

Ultraviolette Shockwave Performance & Features

14.5 PS mid-mounted motor with 505 Nm torque at the wheel

120 kmph top speed, 0 – 60 kmph in 2.9s

165 km range

It features switchable ABS, a 6-level regenerative braking system, and a lightweight 120 kg frame.

The Ultraviolette Shockwave is available in Cosmic Black and Frost White at an introductory price of ₹1.49 lakh for the first 1,000 units, rising to ₹1.75 lakh later.

Ultraviolette aims to launch 12 new EVs across five platforms (F, S, L, X, B series) over the next three years, targeting 1 lakh annual sales. Bookings for both Tesseract and Shockwave are open for ₹999 on the company’s website, with deliveries beginning in Q1 2026.

