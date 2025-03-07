Portronics has introduced the Nadya, a 6W portable Bluetooth speaker with a built-in magnetic ring, allowing it to attach securely to metal surfaces like refrigerator doors – even in a vertical position. Key highlights of the Bluetooth speaker include 40mm dynamic driver, 6W HD sound, magnetic ring connector, RGB lights, MagSafe-compatible, and more.

The Portronics Nadya 6W Bluetooth speaker doubles as a MagSafe-compatible stand for iPhones, making it a useful accessory for Apple users. For non-MagSafe devices, the Nadya includes a metal ring attachment, ensuring compatibility with both Android and iPhone devices.

The speaker features a 40mm dynamic driver that delivers crisp sound with deep bass. It also comes with RGB LED lights that sync with the music, adding a fun vibe to any setting. With Bluetooth 5.3, it offers a fast and stable connection to smartphones, laptops, and tablets. The built-in battery provides up to 4 hours of playback and recharges via USB Type-C.

Designed to be sleek and versatile, Nadya fits perfectly on office desks, car dashboards, or even motorcycles, making it a great gift option for special occasions.

The Portronics Nadya Bluetooth speaker comes with a 1-year warranty and is priced at ₹1,049. The speaker is now available on Portronics.com, Flipkart.com, Amazon.in (₹949 for a limited time), and offline stores.

Portronics Nadya Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹1,049

₹1,049 Availability: Portronics.com, Flipkart.com, Amazon.in, and offline stores

Portronics.com, Flipkart.com, Amazon.in, and offline stores Offers: Available at ₹949 for a limited time on Amazon.in

Get Portronics Nadya on Portronics.com