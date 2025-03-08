After launching the realme P3 Pro and realme P3x 5G in India last month, realme is now gearing up to debut its realme P3 Ultra 5G – the first ‘Ultra’ Series smartphone in India. The company has shared a teaser showing the device’s side profile, featuring an orange-colored power button and a prominent camera bump.

The realme P3 Ultra 5G will expand the P3 series lineup, joining the P3 Pro 5G and P3x 5G models. realme is marketing the device with the tagline ‘Slay, the Ultra Way’, emphasizing enhanced performance, design, and camera capabilities. According to the company, the phone will embody Ultra Design, Ultra Performance, and Ultra Camera, promising a premium user experience.

The realme P series, including the upcoming P3 Ultra 5G, has been designed specifically for the Indian market, showcasing realme’s focus on catering to local consumer demands.

A recent Geekbench listing for a realme smartphone, identified with the model number RMX5030, hints at possible specifications for the realme P3 Ultra 5G. The listing reveals a MediaTek Dimensity 8300 SoC, 12 GB RAM, and Android 15, suggesting flagship-level performance.

Meanwhile, realme has reported a 251% increase in sales for the realme P3 Pro 5G compared to its predecessor, while the realme P3x 5G has become the best-selling smartphone in its segment.

More details on the realme P3 Ultra 5G are expected in the coming days.