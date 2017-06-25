Action Launcher gets new Pixel Launcher styling, other big features in new update

A new update is being pushed to Action Launcher 3, now Action Launcher. And the third party app is now getting some refreshed looks and Android O-based features. Also, the Action Launcher 2 will be taken off the Play Store. Moreover, the new version now will simply be called Action Launcher.

At the top of the long changelog is an Android O style Clock icon. It is animated and shows the second-hand moving. More noteworthy, is that the Action Launcher will now use Pixel Launcher style as default. From top to bottom. The Action Launcher also gets free users many Pixel Launcher features that required paid access.

Another good addition is the Apps Shortcuts that can be used with shutters and covers. Previously, they appeared differently as Quickcuts and now they have a more stock Android look. For Plus members, icon resizing is now out of beta. There is a long list of features along with enhancements and bug fixes which you can take a look at in the Play Store. The update is now live.

Source

Download Link: Action Launcher