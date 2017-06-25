Airtel

Airtel gives postpaid customers 30 GB free data for 3 months

By Abdul Qayyum
Airtel is sending out emails to post-paid users notifying them of a new monsoon offer to start from July 1, 2017. the new offer can be considered an extension of the Surprise Offer that was started in April.airtel-monsoon-offer

The telecom company was offering free data each month to the tune of 30 GB per month to users. That accounted for 10 GB every month. With Airtel Monsoon Offer that benefit is set to go on until September 2017.
Now you get the extra data for 3 more billing cycles. All you need to do is claim your surprise on My Airtel app after 1st July, 2017,” said the email sent from Airtel CEO Gopal Vittal.

To claim the free data all you need is My Airtel app. If you don’t have it, go to the Play Store to download the app. After install, the app will notify you to claim the new offer. Tapping on the message will take you to the page of the offer. As said earlier, this is for postpaid users. New postpaid users can also get the new offer in the same way described above.

The new offer is part of Airtel’s efforts to keep its customer base pleased in light of comparison to Reliance Jio.

Abdul Qayyum

Hardcore Android fan who keeps a track on the latest happenings in the world of Android.

3 Comments on "Airtel gives postpaid customers 30 GB free data for 3 months"

Liu Min Han
Liu Min Han

Airtel gearing up to take on Jio it seems

1 day 10 hours ago
Rahul Kashyap

Good news for airtel users.

1 day 22 hours ago
VISHAL GAJANAN GIRI

airtel is getting better at it!!

2 days 1 minute ago
