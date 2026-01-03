Instagram will need to evolve quickly to stay relevant as artificial intelligence-generated content becomes increasingly indistinguishable from real photos and videos, according to Instagram Head Adam Mosseri. The Meta executive warned that advances in AI pose a fundamental challenge to how users perceive authenticity on the platform.

In a recent post, Mosseri stated that while Instagram may currently be able to identify AI-generated images and videos, this ability will likely deteriorate over time as generative models continue to improve. “Authenticity is becoming infinitely reproducible,” he said, highlighting what he described as one of the biggest risks facing the platform.

Mosseri explained that for most of his life, photos and videos were assumed to be accurate records of real moments. That assumption, he said, no longer holds true. As AI-generated visuals grow more realistic, users may begin approaching all content with skepticism rather than trust. He suggested that future solutions could involve camera manufacturers cryptographically signing images at the time of capture to help verify real media.

The Instagram head also noted a major shift in how users share content. According to Mosseri, personal moments are no longer primarily posted on public feeds. Instead, they are increasingly shared through Direct Messages, often as blurry photos, shaky videos, or unpolished clips. He described this trend as a “raw aesthetic,” arguing that highly polished imagery has become easy to produce and less engaging to consume.

This shift, Mosseri believes, will redefine what makes creators valuable. As AI lowers the barrier to producing visually impressive content, originality and personal expression will become the key differentiators. “The bar is moving from ‘can you create?’ to ‘can you make something that only you could create?'” he said.

To address these changes, Mosseri said Instagram must move fast. Planned priorities include building stronger tools to label AI-generated content, verifying authentic media, surfacing credibility signals about who is posting, and improving content ranking systems to reward originality.

As AI-generated content continues to rise across social platforms, Mosseri’s comments suggest that Instagram’s future may hinge less on visual perfection and more on trust, credibility, and uniquely human creativity.