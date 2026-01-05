realme has announced its first major product launch event of 2026, marking the start of a new phase for the brand. Scheduled for 6th January 2026, the event will see the debut of multiple new products, including the realme 16 Pro Series 5G smartphones, the realme Buds Air 8 true wireless earbuds, and the realme Pad 3 tablet.

At the center of the launch is the realme 16 Pro series, which includes the realme 16 Pro+ and the realme 16 Pro. The lineup places a strong emphasis on portrait photography and premium design. The realme 16 Pro+ is positioned as “The Portrait Master” and features a flagship 200 MP LumaColor camera powered by the Samsung HP5 sensor with Super OIS. It is paired with a 50 MP 3.5x telephoto portrait lens designed to deliver precise, hair-level bokeh. The device also supports 4K full-focal HDR video with locked-focus tracking. On the design front, the Pro+ introduces an Urban & Wild aesthetic using an industry-first bio-based organic silicone material, co-designed with renowned industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa.

The realme 16 Pro aims to bring flagship-grade imaging to a wider audience. It also features a 200 MP LumaColor camera using the Samsung HP5 sensor with Super OIS, complemented by an ultra-wide camera and a high-resolution selfie shooter. Inspired by natural textures such as pebbles and wheat, the phone sports a slim, flat-display design with a Velvet Matte finish. It also carries IP69-rated water resistance, positioning it as a durable yet premium offering.

Alongside smartphones, realme will expand its audio portfolio with the launch of the realme Buds Air 8. Marketed as an AI-Powered Sound Master, the new TWS earbuds promise best-in-class active noise cancellation, improved voice clarity, and adaptive sound tuning across music, calls, gaming, and entertainment. The Buds Air 8 also features a refined minimalist design created in collaboration with Naoto Fukasawa.

The event will also introduce the realme Pad 3, which is being positioned as “The Smartest Tablet for Students.” Built around the philosophy of “Smart Learning. Less Charging,” the tablet focuses on AI-powered learning tools, a notebook-inspired portrait-oriented display, a slim and portable design, and long-lasting battery life aimed at supporting uninterrupted study sessions.

The launch event will be livestreamed on realme’s official YouTube channel on Tuesday, 6th January 2026 at 12:00 PM. During the event, the company will officially unveil the realme 16 Pro Series along with its latest audio and smart device offerings, setting the tone for realme’s product roadmap in 2026.

Live Streaming Link: YouTube (realme India)

