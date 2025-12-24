realme India has confirmed that it will expand its audio lineup in India with the launch of the realme Buds Air 8 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds on 6th January. The launch will coincide with the debut of the realme 16 Pro Series 5G smartphone and realme Pad 3 5G, making it a major product announcement event for the brand.

The realme Buds Air 8 feature a design created in collaboration with Naoto Fukasawa, the globally renowned industrial designer known for his minimalist and functional design philosophy. According to official teasers, the earbuds focus on contemporary aesthetics, comfort, and everyday usability.

Based on teaser images, the Buds Air 8 will be available in three color options – Gold, Dark Grey, and Purple. The Gold variant appears to feature a matte-finished charging case with a glossy interior, offering a premium visual contrast.

realme has revealed several key hardware and software highlights for the Buds Air 8, including an 11mm + 6mm Premier Dual Driver setup, designed to deliver a balanced sound profile with enhanced bass and clarity. For noise control, the Buds Air 8 support Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) with a claimed depth of up to 55dB, which realme markets as Ultra Depth Noise Cancellation.

In terms of audio quality, the earbuds come with Hi-Res Audio Wireless certification and support the LHDC Bluetooth codec, enabling high-definition wireless audio playback on compatible devices.

realme is positioning the Buds Air 8 as an “AI-Powered Sound Master”. According to the company, built-in AI capabilities are used to enhance voice clarity during calls, provide adaptive noise management, and optimize sound performance across different scenarios, including music playback and voice communication.

The realme Buds Air 8 will be sold on realme.com/in, Flipkart.com, and Amazon.in, following the launch event on 6th January 2026. Pricing details are expected to be announced at the launch event, with more information likely to surface in the days leading up to the official debut.

