realme India has confirmed the launch of the realme Pad 3 5G on 6th January, alongside the realme 16 Pro Series 5G smartphone and realme Buds Air8. The upcoming tablet will succeed the realme Pad 2, which was launched a couple of years ago, and marks realme’s renewed focus on the student and education segment.

realme has positioned the Pad 3 as “The Smartest Tablet for Students”, targeting learners and academic users. The tablet is being promoted with the tagline “Smart Learning. Less Charging”, indicating an emphasis on long battery life, efficiency, and productivity-oriented features designed for daily study routines.

According to the company, the Pad 3 is built with a portable form factor to support extended usage, making it suitable for classes, self-study, and digital learning environments.

While realme has not yet revealed the full specifications, it has highlighted key focus areas for the Pad 3. The tablet will feature AI-driven tools designed to assist students with tasks such as note-taking, organizing study materials, and understanding concepts more effectively.

The realme Pad 3 5G is said to feature a notebook-inspired display, optimized for portrait usage. This design approach aims to improve the experience of reading digital textbooks, PDFs, and documents, aligning with the tablet’s education-centric positioning.

The realme Pad 3 5G will be sold on realme.com/in and Flipkart.com following its launch. realme is expected to reveal detailed specifications, pricing, and variants closer to the 6th January 2026 launch event.