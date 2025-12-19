realme has confirmed the launch of the realme 16 Pro Series in India on 6th January 2026. The upcoming lineup will be part of the brand’s popular Number Series and is set to focus on distinctive design craftsmanship and advanced portrait photography.

realme 16 Pro Series Urban Wild Design in Collaboration with Naoto Fukasawa

For the realme 16 Pro Series, the company has renewed its collaboration with renowned industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa, introducing what it calls the “Urban Wild Design”. The design philosophy blends natural textures with refined urban aesthetics, aiming to deliver a more tactile and ergonomic smartphone experience.

Key design highlights include:

Industry-first bio-based organic silicone material, developed for a soft, skin-friendly feel

Handcrafted “all-nature” curves designed to enhance in-hand comfort

A new Master Design color palette, including Master Gold, Master Grey, Camellia Pink, and Orchid Purple

200 MP Portrait Imaging with LumaColor Technology

Photography is a major focus for the realme 16 Pro Series. The smartphones will feature a 200 MP Portrait Master camera system, powered by the 200 MP LumaColor Camera.

The setup is designed to deliver:

High-resolution solo and group portraits

Refined and natural-looking bokeh across multiple focal lengths

Accurate skin tone reproduction

At the core of this system is LumaColor IMAGE, realme’s self-developed portrait imaging technology. According to the company, the software intelligently balances light and color to create layered, realistic images in real-world shooting conditions.

To validate and refine this technology, realme has established the LumaColor IMAGE LAB in collaboration with TÜV Rheinland. Official teaser imagery also hints at 3.5x and 10x zoom capabilities, suggesting the return of a periscope telephoto camera in the series.

The realme 16 Pro Series launch event is scheduled for 6th January 2026 at 12 PM, where the company will reveal complete hardware specifications, pricing, and variant details. The smartphones will be sold on Flipkart.com, realme.com/in, and offline retail stores across India post launch.