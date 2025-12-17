realme has announced a renewed design collaboration with Naoto Fukasawa, the world-renowned industrial design master, to introduce the all-new Urban Wild Design for the upcoming realme 16 Pro Series. This marks Fukasawa’s first collaboration with the realme Number Series, following five successful partnerships on earlier realme products.

Three years after their last collaboration, realme and Fukasawa reunite to blend natural inspiration with contemporary urban craftsmanship, bringing refreshed Master Design colours, an industry-first bio-based organic silicone material, and upgraded luxury finishes to the 16 Pro lineup.

Building on a shared design philosophy rooted in “without thought” aesthetics – designs that feel instantly right – realme and Naoto Fukasawa have previously collaborated on iconic smartphones such as the realme X, X2 Pro, GT, and GT 2 Pro.

For the realme 16 Pro Series, the design vision evolves into the Urban Wild Design, inspired by the idea of discovering a “spiritual utopia” within modern urban life. The materials and textures draw from nature’s tactile purity, evoking imagery such as wheat fields swaying in the wind and river stones shaped by flowing water, while integrating refined urban elements like the Metal Mirror Camera Deco. The result is a design that merges nature’s raw character with modern sophistication, offering an organic yet polished aesthetic.

The realme 16 Pro Series introduces four Master Design Colours, each tuned through multi-dimensional colour calibration to reflect nature’s most authentic tones:

Master Gold: Available on both the realme 16 Pro+ and realme 16 Pro, is inspired by the warmth and texture of golden wheat.

Available on both the realme 16 Pro+ and realme 16 Pro, is inspired by the warmth and texture of golden wheat. Master Grey: Exclusive to the realme 16 Pro+, draws inspiration from smooth river-polished stones, delivering a soft, luminous finish.

Exclusive to the realme 16 Pro+, draws inspiration from smooth river-polished stones, delivering a soft, luminous finish. Camellia Pink : Also exclusive to the 16 Pro+, takes cues from Indian festive flowers and is designed for celebratory moments.

: Also exclusive to the 16 Pro+, takes cues from Indian festive flowers and is designed for celebratory moments. Orchid Purple: Available on the realme 16 Pro, reflects the vibrancy of Indian festivals, symbolising joy and individuality.

The realme 16 Pro Series pioneers the use of bio-based organic silicone, an industry-first material derived from renewable plant-based straw using a clean and pollution-free process. The material offers a soft, skin-friendly feel, natural elasticity, and high durability, with resistance to aging, dirt, bacteria, and abrasion.

Complementing this is an industry-first handcrafted All-Nature Curve design, featuring smooth, continuous lines that flow seamlessly from the back panel to the mid-frame and display. Despite the advanced design techniques, the devices maintain a slim 8.49mm profile, ensuring a lightweight and comfortable in-hand experience.

Blending natural textures with premium urban finishes, the realme 16 Pro Series features a Metal Mirror Camera Deco created using Luxury PVD Craftsmanship, inspired by high-end watchmaking. This delivers a high-gloss mirror finish rarely seen on smartphones, while Nanoscale Metal Coating Craftsmanship enhances durability and scratch resistance.

The Volcanic Camera Deco integrates seamlessly with the back panel and is paired with a Luxury Metallic Mid-Frame, reinforcing the balance between organic inspiration and modern refinement.

The realme 16 Pro Series is expected to be unveiled soon in India, with more details to be announced in the coming days.