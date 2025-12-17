Meta-owned Instagram has begun testing a new Instagram for TV app that brings Reels viewing to television screens. The app is designed to support shared and hands-free viewing of short-form video content on larger displays and is currently available in a limited test phase.

According to Instagram, the test aims to better understand how people engage with Reels when watching together on a TV, and which features translate best from mobile to a living-room experience.

How Instagram for TV Works

Users can install the Instagram for TV app directly on supported Amazon Fire TV devices and sign in using their existing Instagram account. Alternatively, the TV app can also be launched via a Settings shortcut within the Instagram mobile app.

The TV version supports up to five accounts, allowing multiple household members to access personalized Reels feeds. Instagram has also enabled the option to create a separate account dedicated to TV viewing.

Once signed in, Reels are automatically organised into interest-based channels, such as music, sports highlights, travel discoveries, and trending content. Videos play automatically with sound, enabling a lean-back, hands-free viewing experience without the need for scrolling.

Instagram noted that this is an early-stage test and that the interface, features, and content organisation may evolve based on user feedback.

The Instagram for TV app includes built-in search tools to help users find creators, browse Reels-focused profiles, and explore specific interests. Instagram has also shared that future updates may introduce:

Phone-based remote controls

Improved channel navigation

Shared feeds for group viewing

Easier access to content from followed creators

Instagram for TV follows the platform’s shared-viewing content standards, with Reels generally aligned to the PG-13 rating system recently introduced on mobile.

For teen accounts, the TV app mirrors the same safety protections available on smartphones, including restrictions on inappropriate content, profiles, and comments. Time spent on Instagram for TV is counted toward overall usage limits, and existing reminders for screen time and sleep mode may also apply.

The Instagram for TV app is currently available in the United States on select Amazon Fire TV devices via the Amazon Appstore. Supported models include:

Fire TV Stick HD

Fire TV Stick 4K Plus

Fire TV Stick 4K Max (1st & 2nd generation)

Fire TV 2-Series

Fire TV 4-Series

Fire TV Omni QLED Series

Meta has not yet announced plans for a wider global rollout.